English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AIU bans Indian shot putter Navin Chikara for four years

By
AIU bans Indian shot putter Navin Chikara for four years for failing an out-of-competition dope test in 2018
AIU bans Indian shot putter Navin Chikara for four years for failing an out-of-competition dope test in 2018

New Delhi, March 28: Indian shot putter Navin Chikara was suspended for four years by global athletics body's (World Athletics) Athletics Integrity Unit for failing an out-of-competition dope test in 2018.

Chikara, 23, has been banned for use of a prohibited substance and his four-year suspension starts from July 27, 2018, AIU said. "On 27 July 2018, the Athlete was subject to out-of-competition Testing pursuant to the Testing Authority of the National Anti-Doping Agency of India in Patiala," AIU said in a statement.

"On 28 October 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Montreal, Canada, reported an Adverse Analytical Finding for the presence of GHRP-6 in the Sample," the statement read.

Chikara had won a silver at the 2018 Federation Cup apart from ending runner-up at the inter-state championships in the same year. In November, 2018, a provisional suspension was imposed on Chikara, who later waived his right to have the 'B' sample analysed.

In December, 2018, "the Athlete informed the AIU that he accepted the AAF and that he had been unaware that GHRP-6 was a Prohibited Substance."

On March 12, Chikara admitted to the "Anti-Doping Rule Violations and accepted the consequences proposed by the AIU (including a period of ineligibility of four years) by returning a signed Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Sanction Form."

More IAAF News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: iaaf athletics shot put olympics india
Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue