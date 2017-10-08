Ajeetesh Sandhu clinches maiden Asian Tour title

Taipei, October 8: A maiden win always holds a special place in one's heart and India's Ajeetesh Sandhu picked up his first Asian Tour title at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship.

The Indian pro had been in hunt from the onset, and Sandhu wrapped up the win carding two-under-70 in the final round at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

Sandhu, who had been tied with localite Lu Wei-chih and American Johannes Veerman for the lead at the end of the third day, made little error as he picked up his maiden Asian Tour trophy.

BREAKING: Ajeetesh Sandhu wins the #YeangderTPC for his first AT title #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/tEb1AAzQWQ — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) October 8, 2017

The Indian who had come very close to lifting an Asian Tour title in August in Bengaluru at the Take Solutions Masters, where he finished tied-2nd, made no mistake this time around.

The 29-year-old from Chandigarh got off to a good start as he opened the final round with back-to-back birdies. His only dropped shot of the round came on the par-3 eight hole. Sandhu, who had turned pro nine years back in 2008, started the back nine with another birdie and then played a steady even par round to wrap up his win with a total of 12-under-276. In the entire tournament Sandhu carded as many as 17 birdies and just five dropped shots.

Way to go Ajeetesh! https://t.co/EgjsGNApjB — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) October 8, 2017

Meanwhile Veerman, who was also in hunt for his first title, finished one-shot behind Sandhu with a total of 11-under-277, while local star Lu finished third with a total of 10-under-278. Veerman almost ensured a playoff with Sandhu at one point but the Indian held on to snatch away the victory.

This is how close Johannes Veerman came to forcing a play-off against Ajeetesh Sandhu 😳 #YeangderTPC



Full video: https://t.co/ySHLcKk0YK pic.twitter.com/9vkcsOxfwV — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) October 8, 2017

Another Indian in the fray, Gaganjeet Bhullar ended tied-19 with a total of 2-under-286, while rising star Shubhankar Sharma ended tied-21st with a total of 1-under-287.

Seasoned pro Rahil Gangjee and Shiv Kapur finished tied-29th with identical scores of 1-over-289.