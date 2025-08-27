English Edition
Akanksha Salunkhe Stuns Joshna Chinappa to Reach 81st Squash Nationals Final; Abhay-Velavan Face In Summit Clash

By MyKhel Staff

New Delhi, Aug 27: Goa's Akanksha Salunkhe scripted the biggest win of her career by stunning double World Championships gold medallist Joshna Chinappa to storm into the women's singles final of the 81st Squash Nationals at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Wednesday (August 27).

The 26-year-old, who touched a career-high world ranking of 62 earlier this year, displayed remarkable grit and composure to upstage the 38-year-old Indian squash legend in a thrilling semifinal encounter. Akanksha prevailed 11-5, 13-11, 7-11, 12-10 in a high-intensity contest that left the crowd on the edge of their seats.

File Photo: Akanksha Salunkhe & Joshna Chinappa. Image: PSA Squash Tour (X) & PTI.

With this breakthrough victory, Akanksha not only booked her spot in the Nationals final but also confirmed her place in the Indian squad for the 2025 Squash World Cup, to be held in Chennai this December. She will now join Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, and Anahat Singh in the national team.

Clash of Generations in the Women's Final

Akanksha's victory sets up a fascinating title showdown with Delhi's teen sensation Anahat Singh, who produced a spirited fightback to beat her state-mate Tanvi Khanna 3-11, 11-5, 11-0, 11-9. The final promises a battle of generations, with the experienced Akanksha taking on the fearless Anahat, who has been touted as the next big star in Indian squash.

Tamil Nadu Dominates the Men's Category

In the men's section, Tamil Nadu continued to underline its squash supremacy as Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar reached yet another Nationals final. Abhay overcame West Bengal's Ramit Tandon 11-13, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in 52 minutes after recovering from a game down, showcasing his superior control and shot-making under pressure.

Velavan, on the other hand, proved too strong for Maharashtra's Veer Chotrani and advanced to set up his fourth Nationals final clash with Abhay. The rivalry between the two Tamil Nadu stars has become a recurring feature of the domestic circuit and promises another enthralling battle for the crown.

ProCoach Semifinals: Godwin and Atul Shine

In the ProCoach category, Tamil Nadu's Matthew Godwin displayed nerves of steel to edge out Maharashtra's Raja Yadav 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7. In the other semifinal, Uttar Pradesh's Atul Kumar Yadav outlasted Maharashtra's Mohit Bhatt 11-9, 11-4, 10-12, 11-6 to secure his place in the final.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 23:51 [IST]
