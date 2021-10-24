World 200m bronze medallist Quinonez dead aged 32 after reported shooting

The Ecuadorian sports ministry said Quinonez was found dead in the street on Friday (October 22).

Quinonez made history when he became the Ecuadorian athlete to win a global medal in a track event at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, and he held national records at every sprint distance.

The sports ministry tweeted: "With great sadness, we confirm the murder of our sportsman Alex Quinonez.

"We have lost a great sportsman, someone who allowed us to dream, who moved us....he was the greatest sprinter this country produced."

Spanish football club Barcelona said Quinonez had been a part of the athletics squad in their wider sporting set-up.

Ecuador president Guillermo Lasso tweeted on Saturday: "We are very sorry for the painful loss of Alex Quinonez, father, son, a great sprinter. Our sincere condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace.

"Those who take the lives of Ecuadorians will not go unpunished. We will act forcefully."

Colombia's world and Olympic 400m silver medallist Anthony Zambrano, a training partner of Quinonez's, posted on social media: "Brother, I cannot believe it’s true.

"We do not deserve this. What awful news. It's a shame that life is such, but to die one has to be alive. You are great and I will always cherish you in my heart."

Barcelona stated: "Alex Quinonez had been an FC Barcelona athlete for three years since 2018."

The club's athletics technical director Vicente Egido said: "The whole athletics community is shocked by this news. Alex was an excellent person and very much a Barca man, and who was highly committed to competing, and enjoying competing, for Barca."