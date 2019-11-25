All India Open Billiards Tournament: Pankaj Advani gets off to a good start

In front of a jam packed hall, Advani gave them what they came for. He first treated his fans with an absolutely meticulous break of 219 and then followed it up with a break of 369.

Even with “crossing the bulk line rule between 80 to 100 points”, both the breaks looked so effortless. He finished his two hour match with a mammoth total of 1095.

On the other table both Nalin Patel & Nitin Kohli were also putting up a good show. Both of them made clean century breaks Nitin - 121 and Nalin – 110.

In the second two hour league match fireworks were once again ablaze as on both the table the players were in full form. On Table 1 it was Dhruv who was in full blast as hit 2 breaks. One of 119 and an unfinished break of 133. Though Kankan displayed some masterful potting but in the end Dhruv was just too strong.

Meanwhile, Alok Kumar on the other table too was fully engaged in showing off his talent as he too hit 2 century breaks of 148 and119.

Scores:

Pankaj Advani bt Gaurav Nathani 1095-174; Nalin Patel bt Nitin Kohli 451-328; Dhruv Sitwala bt Kankan Shamsi 719-198; Alok Kumar bt Akram Khan 719-259; Rupesh Shah bt Ayush Agarwal 794-191

Source: Press Release