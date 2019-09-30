Felix surpasses Bolt with 12th World Championship gold

Doha, September 30: Allyson Felix became the most decorated athlete in IAAF World Championships history as she helped the United States to victory in the mixed-gender 4x400m relay.
Felix was level with Usain Bolt on 11 gold medals at the event prior to Saturday's race in Doha.
But the 33-year-old, who became a mother in November, helped set up Michael Cherry to power clear on the last leg.
Poland - who decided to send their two men out first in an attempt to build up an unassailable lead - held the advantage until Cherry came into play, with Felix having run second.
3:09.34— IAAF (@iaaforg) September 29, 2019
World record
World champions
Pretty good day in the office for @usatf's mixed 4x400m@Wil_WL3@allysonfelix@courtneyokolo@MCJR__
👏
#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/ljt1u4oiyK
Cherry simply had too much for the rest of the field, with Javon Francis claiming silver for Jamaica and Bahrain coming in third. While, India finished seventh.