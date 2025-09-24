India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs BAN Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

More sports Fernando Alonso Weighs Retirement Options Amid Aston Martin's Performance Struggles Fernando Alonso is contemplating retirement at the end of the 2026 Formula One season if Aston Martin does not become competitive. He desires a strong finish to his career after years of striving for success. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Fernando Alonso faces a tough decision about retiring after the 2026 Formula One season. His contract with Aston Martin ends then, and he sees it as a good time to leave top-level racing. However, if Aston Martin isn't competitive, Alonso might not want to end his career on a low note.

Alonso has won two F1 world titles and joined Aston Martin in 2023. He achieved six podium finishes in his first eight races with them. Despite this, Aston Martin is currently seventh in the Constructors' Championship, and Alonso ranks 14th among drivers.

Alonso expressed his thoughts in an interview with Aston Martin's official media channels. "If things go well, I think it's a very good moment to stop because I've been chasing a competitive car and competitive racing for many, many years," he said. "If we are competitive, there is more chance that I stop."

Despite current struggles, Alonso remains optimistic about the team's potential. He believes they have what it takes to fight for a World Championship in the future. "I'm pretty convinced about that," he stated, though he acknowledges that success requires time and some luck.

The team has faced challenges this season but continues to push forward. Andy Cowell recently recapped the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and motivated the team for upcoming races like Singapore.

Alonso's main concern is timing: "The only thing is when," he said about achieving success with Aston Martin. He wants to experience victory before retiring but knows it takes time for everything to come together.

Aston Martin aims to win championships eventually but acknowledges external factors play a role too. They need some help from competitors and a bit of luck to achieve their goals.