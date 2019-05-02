Alvarez ready to counter as Jacobs promises 'fireworks'

WBA and WBC champion Alvarez (51-1-2) will face IBF holder Jacobs (35-2) in Las Vegas on Saturday (May 4).

Alvarez, 28, said he was prepared for whatever Jacobs brings as he talked up the possibility of a knockout victory.

Also read: Canelo wants to 'keep writing history'

"Look, we're just ready for Saturday. I'll repeat to you – I'm ready, I'm ready to continue writing history like I always have," the Mexican told a news conference on Wednesday (May 1).

"I'm a fighter that's fought all the styles. What he brings on Saturday night is going to bring the reaction out of me to counter whatever he brings.

"In boxing, anything can happen. That's including the knockout. If it's there, trust me, I'm going to go for the knockout.

"I don't care if he's bigger, stronger, it's never bothered me. I have the capability. I have the experience to overcome that and more."

Jacobs is in action for the first time since October last year and Alvarez shapes as his biggest test since losing to Gennady Golovkin in March 2017.

The 32-year-old is excited to be facing Alvarez and vowed to deliver at the T-Mobile Arena.

"I just feel as if the thirst for this fight is at an all-time high. We are only three days away from a mega fight and it's such a privilege to be here right before this mega showdown," Jacobs said.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime for me and I'm mostly excited to get in there to show the world that I am the best middleweight of my generation. I finally have an opportunity to prove it, to go against 'Canelo' Alvarez.

"You guys are going to see fireworks, masterful boxing, skills, dedication, persistence, and grit, most importantly."

Oh Yeah, This Is Gonna Be Good 🍿#CaneloJacobs pic.twitter.com/VpgtG2wehm — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) May 1, 2019