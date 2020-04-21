English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC two-weight champion Amanda Nunes rules out May 9 fight

By Peter Hanson
Amanda Nunes

Las Vegas, April 21: Amanda Nunes says she will not fight on May 9 regardless of whether UFC president Dana White can pull off an ambitious plan to put on an exciting card.

Two-weight champion Nunes reportedly had a verbal agreement to defend the women's featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer as part of a co-main event.

Events in UFC have been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic but White has spoken of his desire to have things up and running again on May 9, with a location not yet confirmed.

But Nunes says she will not be a part of it because she wants a full camp to prepare.

"Actually, I'm not fighting May 9," Nunes told CBS Sports.

"I'm going to fight, [but] I don't know [when] yet. I don't think this is the right time for me right now to fight.

"Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let's see what is going to happen. But I'm not fighting [May 9]."

On the prospect of facing Spencer, whose only career defeat came to Cris Cyborg, Nunes added: "I like this match-up a lot.

"I like to fight girls like her - tough, want to fight all the time, she's not a running fighter. She's really going to bring that and I love it. That brings out the best in me."

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 17,656 | World - 2,406,575
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue