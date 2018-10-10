Amir Khan closing on 2019 Kell Brook bout at welterweight

The British pair, both working with promoter Eddie Hearn, have repeatedly been linked with a high-profile domestic bout and appear to have moved a step closer towards sealing the fight.

Khan revealed on Tuesday (October 9) that Brook is willing to take the bout at welterweight, as well as sticking to a 10-pound rehydration limit, meaning "nothing can stop" the fight from happening next year.

"Obviously me and Brook are with Eddie Hearn. I've left that to Eddie to do all the negotiations, to speak to both parties, to speak to his trainer, his manager, himself," Khan told Sky Sports' Toe 2 Toe show.

"It's a fight I would love to have. I think it would make a lot of money financially for both fighters, but at the same time it would be a massive fight in the UK. It's a fight that the fans want.

"Why not make it happen? Nothing can stop it.

"He's agreed to be 147 and also have a rehydration clause of 10 pounds. I'm happy with that. If he's happy to take that, so am I. If that fight can happen, then 147 it is.

"We're with the same promotional team, so that makes the fight even easier. Let's see what happens."

Brook responded to Khan's comments on Twitter, confirming that he would make weight and mocking his potential opponent for insisting on the clause.

"'Please Mr Brook, don't rehydrate and hurt me.' This DIVA still thinks he's a celebrity and in the jungle rationing what I can eat," Brook said, referring to Khan's appearance on reality television show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

"I'll weigh in at 147 and then eat whatever I like. #Khanivore #TooShookForBrook"

