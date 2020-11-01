Anderson Silva should never fight again – White

Silva is widely acknowledged as one of the sport's greatest ever competitors but was handed his 11th professional defeat – and third in succession – by Hall.

The 45-year-old was stopped by TKO at one minute and 24 seconds in the fourth round of the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Silva had to sit down for his post-fight interview, which did not impress UFC president White, who claimed he made a mistake by letting the Brazilian take to the Octagon.

UFC Vegas 12 results: Uriah Hall TKOs retiring legendary Anderson Silva

"Look at Anderson. He couldn't even stand up to do his interview," White said. "He had to sit down to do his interview, and I made a big mistake.

"I shouldn't have let him fight this fight tonight.

"Out of respect to him – he's a legend of the sport and he's a legend of this company – I did something that I disagreed with.

"I knew I was right and tonight proved I was right, and Anderson Silva should never fight again."

Silva said in his interview this was his "last show for my fans in UFC" but would not commit to never fighting again.

"I don't know," he said. "First, I go back home and go see with my team and everything. Let's see.

"Because it's tough to say it's my last or not. This is my air. This is what I do for my entire life and with my heart. Let's go see."

Silva has a 34-11 record with one no contest.

He won the UFC middleweight championship by beating Rich Franklin in 2006 and successfully defended his title 10 times before losing to Chris Weidman in 2013, failing to recover his belt in a subsequent defeat to the same man.