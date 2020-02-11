Emotional Andre Iguodala feels at home on Warriors return

The veteran was a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors and won the 2015 Final MVP award, cementing his legacy as a Golden State legend.

Speaking before featuring against his old side for the first time since his departure last July, Iguodala thanked the fans at Chase Center, where the likes of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry paid tribute to the 36-year-old.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everybody that supported us, supported me my entire time here," Iguodala – who had two points, five rebounds and two assists off the bench – said as he addressed the crowd before a 113-101 victory for the Heat.

"It definitely feels like home every time. I just left, but it feels like home. Really appreciate you guys and appreciate you being loyal Bay Area fans.

"My brothers will be back in action, full squad next year, to wreak havoc on the league for 80 games. Love y'all."

Thompson hailed Iguodala as one of the Warriors' all-time greats, with Curry readily echoing those sentiments.

"We've got one of the greatest Warriors in the history of the organisation back," said Thompson. "We call him the Swiss Army knife. One of my favourite team-mates of all time.

"He made me, Steph [Curry], Draymond [Green] and [Kevon] Looney's job much easier, as well as coach [Steve] Kerr and all the coaching staff. So we're indebted to this man for what he gave us."

Curry added: "The respect that he has from the entire fan base out here you just have to step back and tip your hat to greatness."