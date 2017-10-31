Anirudh Krishna, Gulliame Marcotte triumphant in Equestrian Premier league

Bengaluru, October 31: Anirudh Krishna astride Olgy took top honours in the 120-130cm show jumping event in the Equestrian Premier League at the Embassy International Riding School here.

Krishna of the Equestrian Centre for Excellence (ECE) snatched the top spot off CEC's Guillaume Marcotte, who grabbed the next two positions.

The event was the very first to be held at the newly set up International (standard) Jumping arena footing at Embassy International Riding School (EIRS).

Marcotte, later, made up for the lapse with a win in the 120cm event and splendidly managed a clean sweep of the top three positions in the 110cm astride Royal, Oxford and Poker respectively. While, EIRS' Basavaraju S took the top spot in the 115cm category.

In the Dressage event, EIRS' Vijay Shiva astride Sandy took the first and third spot in the preliminary, while Basavaraju S finished second.

Results of October:

Show Jumping (Open) :

120-130cm:

1. Anirudh Krishna (Olgy, ECE)

2. Guillaume Marcotte (Bonanza, CEC)

3. G Marcotte (Poker, CEC)

120cm:

1. G Marcotte (Bonanza, CEC)

2. Basavaraju S (Capo Cassione, EIRS)

3. Aditya Krishna (Rolex, CEC)

115cm:

1. Basavaraju S (Capo Cassione, EIRS)

2. Jibran Khan (Claudette, ECE)

3. Preethi Madhu (Richness, URB)

110cm:

1. G Marcotte (Royal, CEC)

2. G Marcotte (Oxford, CEC)

3. G Marcotte (Poker, CEC)

105 cm:

1. Mahira Furniturewala (Lorenzo, ECE)

2. Normunds Kisnics (Ziggy, EIRS)

3. Yashaan (Cosmo, ECE)

100cm (Junior and Open):

1. Anirudh Ajila (Zoe, ECE)

2. Aadith Nensee (Red Dragon, URB)

3. Anvay Shah (Conquest, ECE)

80-90cm (Children and Open):

1. Ajay Shiva (Transformer, EIRS)

2. Aryan Goel (Bruckner, URB)

3. Ajay Reddy (Silvano, EIRS)

60cm (Children):

1. Ayman Ajaz (Winston, ECE)

2. Faleh (Awakening, MRGDPRA)

3. Faleh (Hillingdon, EIRS)

Dressage:

Preliminary:

1. Vijay Shiva (Sandy, EIRS)

2. Basavaraju S (Dejavu, EIRS)

3. Vijay Shiva (Seastar, EIRS)

Pre-novice (Junior and Open):

1. Tanisha Khataokar (S Dream, EIRS)

2. Basavaraju S (Sevilla, EIRS)