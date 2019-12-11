English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I'm successful, isn't that good enough? - Joshua rejects Wilder criticism of Ruiz performance

By Nicholas Mcgee
Joshua

London, December 11: Anthony Joshua dismissed Deontay Wilder's criticism of his performance in the rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, insisting him regaining three of the major heavyweight titles was all that mattered.

Joshua, having been stunned by Ruiz in his sole professional defeat at Madison Square Garden in June, cruised to a unanimous decision victory in their second meeting in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to win back the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

The Briton controlled the fight superbly with the jab, taking full advantage of his extra reach and refusing to get into the frantic exchanges that were won so decisively by Ruiz in their first match in New York.

While the scorecards reflected a dominant Joshua performance, Wilder - the WBC champion - slammed his "dance and grab and jab and hold" approach.

"Fans come to see knockouts. They come to see something dramatic - a body lying on the canvas, spread like it's having birth. That's what people want to see, and that's my mentality," Wilder told The Athletic.

However, Joshua, speaking to the same publication, said: "I care about my fans … of course. But what more can I do except get the win? That's the most important thing

" want to see knockouts all the time.

"But the good thing is that I'm a boxer-puncher. Sometimes I'm going to box, sometimes I'm going to knock a man out. And onto the next one."

Asked about Wilder's assessment, Joshua replied: "That's Wilder's opinion. A lot of people don't have a good bone in their body to say a positive thing anyway.

"I out-boxed the heavyweight champion of the world for 12 rounds. I don't think I lost a round. Maybe one … I come in there with a great game plan, I'm successful. Isn't that good enough?

"You can't box to keep everyone happy; you have to box for the win. And I feel like when I'm at home celebrating, he's there talking about negativity. Negative energy breeds failure so I'm just going to keep a positive mindset and build on that victory."

A unification bout with Wilder appears no closer to coming to fruition, with the American seemingly set for a February rematch with Tyson Fury following their thrilling draw last December.

IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev looks to be next on the horizon for Joshua, who added: "With or without Wilder we're still going to break records, but if Wilder really wants to put his name down in the history books, I think that he should come see us."

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue