English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Anthony Joshua: Tyson Fury is just another opponent

By Dom Farrell
Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury is just another opponent
Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury is just another opponent

London, May 22: Anthony Joshua views Tyson Fury as "just another fighter" as he seeks to solidify his heavyweight legacy.

Joshua regained the IBF, WBA and WBO titles with a lopsided points win over Andy Ruiz Jr last December, instantly avenging his shock knockout loss to the Mexican earlier in the year.

Two months later, Fury spectacularly dethroned Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title, meaning there is considerable clamour for the two Britons to meet and decide an undisputed king of boxing's blue riband division.

Joshua understands the demand for what would be a blockbuster event, but refuses to place Fury - who recently said he would "batter" the Londoner - on a pedestal.

"There's going to be even bigger [fights] because I'm not going anywhere. I'm here to make history," he told British GQ.

"I'm hungry, I'm fired up. Fury's just another opponent at the end of the day.

"Yes it's going to be big for everyone else but I've got to keep myself together and I'm looking at Fury like he's just another fighter.

"But in terms of the spectacle, the trash talking, two juggernauts coming together - I can't wait.

"I've tasted what being at the top of the mountain feels like and I've tasted what being knocked off that mountain feels like and I've climbed my way back up.

"Whoever steps in front of me now will know I ain't looking to go back down. When I'm fighting Kubrat Pulev and I get the opportunity to fight with Tyson Fury for the WBC championship of the world, they're going to see what it feels like for a man to have had it all, lost it and got it back.

"A man who doesn't want to feel that turbulence again."

He added: "I can't really comment on Tyson Fury, to be honest. I've got my own opinions and views of that person but all I need to know is when I'm going to beat him and when I'm going to fight him."

View this post on Instagram

80,000 & more. Imagine having to do it behind closed doors 🔥 #AJBXNG

A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) on

Joshua was due to face IBF mandatory challenger Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

His promoter Eddie Hearn insists that bout, ideally in front of a UK stadium crowd later in the year, remains Joshua's immediate priority.

"Wouldn't it be great to come through all this and stage a world heavyweight title fight in the UK this year? For us, that is the absolute focus and if that's taken out of our hands, we will look at other options around the world," he told Sky Sports.

Joshua beat Ruiz in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East could come to the fore as an alternative venue for his next outing, while Pulev's manager Ivaylo Gotsev claims to have secured financial backing to stage the bout at Pula Arena - a Roman amphitheatre in Croatia.

"Croatia is a potential option at this stage and just a part of wider discussions," Hearn added.

"Given the current uncertainty, I would expect to see him in the ring again end of September at the earliest, but more likely October or November as the restrictions hopefully start to ease."

More ANTHONY JOSHUA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue