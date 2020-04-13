English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Anyone in their right mind would want to be UFC president - Cormier

By Peter Hanson

Las Vegas, April 13: Daniel Cormier believes "anyone in their right mind" would accept the role of UFC president if offered the job, though he expects Dana White to be around for a long time yet.

Former two-weight UFC champion Cormier is one of the most celebrated fighters in the organisation's history having reigned in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions during his career.

At 41, Cormier is fast closing in on retirement and has hinted his next fight will be his last.

Trilogy fights with Stipe Miocic, who he dropped the heavyweight belt to last year, and Jon Jones have been mooted, with the former appearing to be the more feasible option.

Cormier would love to remain a part of the company's set-up once he retires but wants White to continue as president for the foreseeable future.

"I think anybody in the world in their right might would [take the job]," Cormier told MMA Fighting when asked about becoming UFC president.

"To be at the head of an organisation that does so many great things in terms of entertainment, and not only that, but community help.

"I think what people don't see is the type of influence that the UFC has in the community. The work that they do with youth programs and programs around the world.

"I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that, they would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity.

"But Dana's going to be here for a long time. Dana's the man."

He added: "I would love any job with the UFC. I love this organisation. I think since I came over from Strikeforce, I've made some good relationships with the people in the company.

"I've started to learn. I've just really learned about this company and the one thing that really stands out the most for me is how much time, energy and effort the UFC puts into helping the youths.

"That stands out to me because that's something I do. I know how important it is for Dana and the UFC to support local programs and support athletic clubs, support academic clubs.

"There's just so many things that they do to try and help people around the world, it really makes me appreciate who I work for."

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 8:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue