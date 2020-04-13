Anyone in their right mind would want to be UFC president - Cormier

Former two-weight UFC champion Cormier is one of the most celebrated fighters in the organisation's history having reigned in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions during his career.

At 41, Cormier is fast closing in on retirement and has hinted his next fight will be his last.

Trilogy fights with Stipe Miocic, who he dropped the heavyweight belt to last year, and Jon Jones have been mooted, with the former appearing to be the more feasible option.

Cormier would love to remain a part of the company's set-up once he retires but wants White to continue as president for the foreseeable future.

"I think anybody in the world in their right might would [take the job]," Cormier told MMA Fighting when asked about becoming UFC president.

"To be at the head of an organisation that does so many great things in terms of entertainment, and not only that, but community help.

"I think what people don't see is the type of influence that the UFC has in the community. The work that they do with youth programs and programs around the world.

"I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that, they would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity.

"But Dana's going to be here for a long time. Dana's the man."

He added: "I would love any job with the UFC. I love this organisation. I think since I came over from Strikeforce, I've made some good relationships with the people in the company.

"I've started to learn. I've just really learned about this company and the one thing that really stands out the most for me is how much time, energy and effort the UFC puts into helping the youths.

"That stands out to me because that's something I do. I know how important it is for Dana and the UFC to support local programs and support athletic clubs, support academic clubs.

"There's just so many things that they do to try and help people around the world, it really makes me appreciate who I work for."