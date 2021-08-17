Archana Kamath stuns world number 58 in Budapest; Manika, Sreeja too advance to pre-quarters

All Indian players were stretched to the fifth and deciding game. While 60th-ranked, Batra defeated 115-ranked Sabine Winter of Germany 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 11-5; world number 134 Kamath upset 58th-ranked Yana Noskova of Russia 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9 in a gruelling affair.

Qualifier Sreeja Akula, ranked 150th, played her heart out against Swedish defender Linda Bergstorm, ranked 78th, to win 11-8, 6-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-7.

India's Reeth Tennison, however, went down fighting against Hungary's Szandra Pergel in her round of 32 match. It was a commendable effort from the 584th-ranked Indian against her 76th-ranked opponent after qualifying for the main draw.

G Sathiyan, who had lost his opening match at the Tokyo Olympics, will also be in action later in the day alongside Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar.