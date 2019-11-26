English
Archery: Atanu Das wins men's recurve bronze in Asian Championships in Bangkok

By Pti
Archery: Atanu Das wins mens recurve bronze in Asian Championships in Bangkok

Bangkok, Nov 26: Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the men's recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday (November 26).

Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match.

He had also won a bronze in the recurve mixed team event with Deepika Kumari on Monday (November 25). The compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will clash against the Chinese Taipei pair in the final on Wednesday (November 27).

Read more about: atanu das bronze medal archery
Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
