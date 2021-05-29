Asian Boxing Championships 2021: Mary Kom, Amit Panghal fight for gold as India aim for strong finish

While Mary Kom alongside Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg) and Lalbuatsahi (64kg) will play their respective final bouts on Sunday, Panghal, Shiva Thapa (64kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) will be in action on Monday.

At the ASBC-sanctioned event, which is jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and UAE Boxing Federation, Indian contingent have already ensured their best-ever show by securing unprecedented 15 medals and bettered previous highest of 13 medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze) achieved during the 2019 edition.

Asian Boxing Championships: Panghal, Thapa cruise into final

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has allocated $4,00,000 prize money for this Championships.

The gold medallists of men's and women's categories will be awarded with $10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners will take home $5,000 and 2,500 respectively.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐊 𝐃𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 💪🏻



In 2019 Asian Championships our boxers won 1️⃣3️⃣ medals including two 🥇 medals.

As we move closer to the Finals we would like to wish our 7️⃣ Finalists All the very Best🥊



Go for Gold, guys🔥#PunchMeinHaiDum#AsianEliteBoxingChampionships#GoForGold pic.twitter.com/3j8H7pcEMc — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 29, 2021

Aiming for the sixth gold medal in just seven appearances, the veteran Mary Kom will face a stiff challenge from the two-time world champion Kazakh boxer Nazym Kyzaibay in the 51kg final.

Another Olympic-bound Pooja Rani, who received a walk-over in the semifinals, will fight against an in-form Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan, who ended the challenge of London Olympics medallist Marina Volnova in the last-4 stage. On the other hand, Lalbuatsaihi and Anupama will also face strong Kazakh boxers in their respective finals.

In the men's section, Panghal will look to defend his title when he will be up against the Rio Olympics and world champion Uzbek pugilist Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan in the gold medal match on Monday.

Assam boxer Thapa, who has been impressive and the joint most successful male boxer in the Championships with five consecutive medals, will be challenged by the Asian Games silver medallist Mongolia's Baatarsukh Chinzorig.

Sanjeet will fight against the Rio Olympics silver medallist Vassiliy Levit, who is chasing his fourth gold medal of the Asian Championships.

Eight Indian pugilists Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (64kg), Monika (48kg), Saweety (81kg) and Varinder Singh (60kg) secured bronze medals with their semi-final finish at the

(With AIBA inputs)