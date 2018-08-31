English

Asian Games 2018: Amit Panghal enters final in the 49kg

Boxer Amit Panghal is in 49kg final
Jakarta, August 31: Amit Panghal (49kg) was the lone Indian boxer to make the final of the 18th Asian Games, beating Philippines' Carlo Paalam in a fiercely-contested semifinal bout here on Thursday (August 31).

Amit prevailed 3-2 in a draining contest to make the finals after Vikas Krishan (75kg) had to withdraw from his last-four bout owing to an eye injury sustained in the pre-quarters.

In a see-saw battle which swung decisively in his favour in the final three minutes, Amit recovered from a shaky opening round to assure himself of at least a silver on debut at the Games. The Filipino was aggressive but Amit too managed to connect just enough right straights to fetch a split verdict in his favour.

The Armyman, who hails from Haryana, won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, besides a gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
