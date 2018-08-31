Asian Games 2018: Amit Panghal enters final in the 49kg

Amit prevailed 3-2 in a draining contest to make the finals after Vikas Krishan (75kg) had to withdraw from his last-four bout owing to an eye injury sustained in the pre-quarters.

In a see-saw battle which swung decisively in his favour in the final three minutes, Amit recovered from a shaky opening round to assure himself of at least a silver on debut at the Games. The Filipino was aggressive but Amit too managed to connect just enough right straights to fetch a split verdict in his favour.

. #AmitPanghal is now one step away from Gold!🇮🇳💪👊



Army man Amit beats Paalam Carlo of Philippines in a split verdict 3:2 to reach the final of #AsianGames2018 will face 2016 Olympic Champion Dusmatov Hasanboy of 🇺🇿in the🥇medal match. #PunchMeinHaiDum #goforgold pic.twitter.com/TQveb610TP — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 31, 2018

The Armyman, who hails from Haryana, won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, besides a gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria.