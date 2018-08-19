Asian Games 2018: Day 2: India’s Schedule: Men’s hockey team take on hosts, Vinesh, Sakshi in action

Asian Games Special Page | Asian Games Schedule

1 more day remains till your favourite hockey players from Team India begin their campaign at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang on 19th August for an exciting round of hockey action. Watch LIVE on @SPNSportsIndia!#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/IbWukfK1il — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 18, 2018

The second day will feature a lot of big names. The Indian men’s hockey team will begin their quest for gold on Tuesday in the opener against minnows Indonesia. Also in action on the second day of the Asian Games will be the wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Malik. In the trap event Manavjit Singh Sandhu will partner Lakshay on Monday.

An Olympic berth at stake, nothing less than a gold medal would satisfy the top-ranked Indian men's hockey team, which begins its Asian Games campaign against hosts Indonesia. After the women’s team kicked off their campaign on Sunday with a thumping 8-0 win over hosts Indonesia, all the attention will be on the men’s team, who will start the tournament as the overwhelming favourites over the host nation.

Amongst the wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik will be in action in the women’s event, along with Pinki and Pooja Dhanda. In the men’s category Sumit Malik will be in action in the 125 kg category.

The tennis players will also be in action on Monday. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan who just got paired on the eve of the tournament, after Leander Paes pulled out, will play in the men’s doubles first round. The women’s doubles event and both the singles round of 32 will be held on Monday. Both Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina will be action on the second day.

In the shooting range, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar will kick off the day’s proceedings.

Indians in action on Day 2

6.30 am

Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar

Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men

7.00 am

Japan vs India

Women’s Badminton Quarterfinals

7.00 am

Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar

Shooting Trap Women

7.30 am

Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela

10m Air Rifle Event

7.30 am

Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Heats

7.45 am

Neel Roy

Swimming Men’s 200m Individual Medley

8.00 am

Manavjeet Singh Sandhu, Lakshay

Shooting Trap Men

8.00 am

Dushyant

Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls Heats

8.00 am

Advait Page

Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle

8.22 am

Srihari Nataraj, Arvind Mani

Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke

8.40 am

India vs Thailand

Women’s Kabaddi, Group A

8.40 am

India

Men’s Lightweight Eight Heats

9.00 am

Latika Bhandari

Taekwondo Women 53kg Round of 16

9.00 am

Unified Korea vs India

Women’s Basketball 5x5 Preliminary, Group A

9.00 am

India

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats

9.00 am

Prajnesh Prabhakharan Gunneswaran

Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 32

9.00 am

Ramnathan Ramkumar

Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 32

9.00 am

Bopanna-Sharan

Tennis Men’s Doubles Round of 32

9.00 am

Nagal-Ramnathan

Tennis Men’s Doubles Round of 32

9.00 am

Ankita Raina

Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 32

9.00 am

Kamran Kaur Thandi

Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 32

9.00 am

Bopanna-Thombare

Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 32

9.20 am

India

Women’s Four Heats

10.00 am

India vs Malaysia

Men’s Handball Main Round: Group 3 – Match 2

11.00 am

Raina-Thombare

Tennis Women’s Doubles

11.00 am

Bhosale-Yadlapalli

Tennis Women’s Doubles Round of 32

12.00 pm

Sumit Malik (125 kg)

Wrestling

12.00 pm

Vinesh Phogat (50 kg)

Wrestling

12.00 pm

Pinki (53 kg)

Wrestling

12.00 pm

Pooja Dhanda (57 kg)

Wrestling

12.00 pm

Sakshi Malik (62 kg)

Wrestling

1.00 pm

India vs Indonesia

Men’s Badminton Quarterfinals

3.00 pm

India vs Korea

Men’s Kabaddi, Group A

5.00 pm

Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Qualification

5.00 pm

Santosh Kumar

Wushu Men’s Sanda Round of 16

5.00 pm

Narendra Grewal

Wushu Men’s Sanda Round of 16

7.00 pm

India vs Indonesia

Men’s Hockey, Pool A