Asian Games 2018: Day 2: India’s Schedule: Men’s hockey team take on hosts, Vinesh, Sakshi in action

Bengaluru, August 19: With a gold medal on the opening day of the Asian Games and finishing at seventh place on the table, India heads into another packed day on Monday. The 18th Asian Games is being held in two Indonesian cities - Jakarta and Palembang, with 572 athletes representing India. After the shock exit of Sushil Kumar on the opening day, the Indians will hope to increase their medal count and add to the single gold medal won by Bajrang Punia on Sunday.
1 more day remains till your favourite hockey players from Team India begin their campaign at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang on 19th August for an exciting round of hockey action. Watch LIVE on @SPNSportsIndia!#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/IbWukfK1il— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 18, 2018
The second day will feature a lot of big names. The Indian men’s hockey team will begin their quest for gold on Tuesday in the opener against minnows Indonesia. Also in action on the second day of the Asian Games will be the wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Malik. In the trap event Manavjit Singh Sandhu will partner Lakshay on Monday.
An Olympic berth at stake, nothing less than a gold medal would satisfy the top-ranked Indian men's hockey team, which begins its Asian Games campaign against hosts Indonesia. After the women’s team kicked off their campaign on Sunday with a thumping 8-0 win over hosts Indonesia, all the attention will be on the men’s team, who will start the tournament as the overwhelming favourites over the host nation.
Amongst the wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik will be in action in the women’s event, along with Pinki and Pooja Dhanda. In the men’s category Sumit Malik will be in action in the 125 kg category.
The tennis players will also be in action on Monday. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan who just got paired on the eve of the tournament, after Leander Paes pulled out, will play in the men’s doubles first round. The women’s doubles event and both the singles round of 32 will be held on Monday. Both Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina will be action on the second day.
In the shooting range, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar will kick off the day’s proceedings.
Indians in action on Day 2
6.30 am
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men
7.00 am
Japan vs India
Women’s Badminton Quarterfinals
7.00 am
Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar
Shooting Trap Women
7.30 am
Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela
10m Air Rifle Event
7.30 am
Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh
Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Heats
7.45 am
Neel Roy
Swimming Men’s 200m Individual Medley
8.00 am
Manavjeet Singh Sandhu, Lakshay
Shooting Trap Men
8.00 am
Dushyant
Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls Heats
8.00 am
Advait Page
Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle
8.22 am
Srihari Nataraj, Arvind Mani
Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke
8.40 am
India vs Thailand
Women’s Kabaddi, Group A
8.40 am
India
Men’s Lightweight Eight Heats
9.00 am
Latika Bhandari
Taekwondo Women 53kg Round of 16
9.00 am
Unified Korea vs India
Women’s Basketball 5x5 Preliminary, Group A
9.00 am
India
Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats
9.00 am
Prajnesh Prabhakharan Gunneswaran
Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 32
9.00 am
Ramnathan Ramkumar
Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 32
9.00 am
Bopanna-Sharan
Tennis Men’s Doubles Round of 32
9.00 am
Nagal-Ramnathan
Tennis Men’s Doubles Round of 32
9.00 am
Ankita Raina
Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 32
9.00 am
Kamran Kaur Thandi
Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 32
9.00 am
Bopanna-Thombare
Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 32
9.20 am
India
Women’s Four Heats
10.00 am
India vs Malaysia
Men’s Handball Main Round: Group 3 – Match 2
11.00 am
Raina-Thombare
Tennis Women’s Doubles
11.00 am
Bhosale-Yadlapalli
Tennis Women’s Doubles Round of 32
12.00 pm
Sumit Malik (125 kg)
Wrestling
12.00 pm
Vinesh Phogat (50 kg)
Wrestling
12.00 pm
Pinki (53 kg)
Wrestling
12.00 pm
Pooja Dhanda (57 kg)
Wrestling
12.00 pm
Sakshi Malik (62 kg)
Wrestling
1.00 pm
India vs Indonesia
Men’s Badminton Quarterfinals
3.00 pm
India vs Korea
Men’s Kabaddi, Group A
5.00 pm
Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Qualification
5.00 pm
Santosh Kumar
Wushu Men’s Sanda Round of 16
5.00 pm
Narendra Grewal
Wushu Men’s Sanda Round of 16
7.00 pm
India vs Indonesia
Men’s Hockey, Pool A