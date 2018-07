Asian Games 2018: Full Schedule, Fixtures, TV Channel Information

New Delhi, July 24: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the 524-member India contingent for the upcoming 18th Asian Games to be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

The Indian contingent features 277 men and 247 women athletes from a total of 36 sports disciplines.

Indian sportspersons will complete in the disciplines such as: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Bowling, Canoe-Kayak (Sprint), Canoe-Kayak (Slalom), Cycling, Equestrian, Fencing, Gymnastics, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Karate, Kurash, Pencak Silat, Roller Skating, Rowing, Sailing, Sambo, Sepaktakraw, Shooting, Squash, Aquatics - Swimming, Aquatics - Diving, Tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Soft Tennis, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu.

With a total of 52 participating members, athletics will have the highest number of representation from India.

In the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, the Indian contingent featured a total of 541 athletes spread across 28 disciplines.

Eight new sports disciplines have been added to the contingent where the country has shown promise, namely Karate, Kurash, Pencak Silat, Roller Skating, Sambo, Sepaktakraw, Triathlon and Soft Tennis.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony on August 18 while the closing ceremony will be held on September 2.

Sony Ten Network will broadcast the event Live.

The event could also be live streamed on Sonyliv app.

Here's the full schedule for the Asian Games which will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang:

August 19: Aquatics - Swimming - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Baseball - Softball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Football - Event Competition Handball - Event Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Kabaddi - Event Competition Karate - Medal Competition Martial arts - Pencak silat - Event Competition Martial arts - Wushu - Medal Competition Rowing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Tennis - Event Competition Volleyball - Beach - Event Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Weightlifting - Medal Competition. August 20: Aquatics - Swimming - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Baseball - Softball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Cycling - Mountain bike - Medal Competition Equestrian - Dressage - Medal Competition Football - Event Competition Gymanstics - Artistic - Medal Competition Handball - Event Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Kabaddi - Event Competition Karate - Medal Competition Martial arts - Pencak silat - Event Competition Martial arts - Wushu - Medal Competition Rowing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Sports Climbing - Event Competition Tennis - Event Competition Volleyball - Beach - Event Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Weightlifting - Medal Competition. August 21: Aquatics - Swimming - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Archery - Event Competition Baseball - Softball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Cycling - Mountain bike - Medal Competition Equestrian - Dressage - Event Competition Football - Event Competition Golf - Event Competition Gymnastics - Artistic - Medal Competition Handball - Event Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Kabaddi - Event Competition Karate - Medal Competition Martial arts - Kurash - Medal Competition Martial arts - Pencak silat - Event Competition Martial arts - Wushu - Medal Competition Rowing - Event Competition Paragliding - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Medal Competition Shooting - Medal Competition Sports Climbing - Event Competition Tennis - Event Competition Volleyball - Beach - Event Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Weightlifting - Medal Competition. August 22: Aquatics - Swimming - Medal Competition Archery - Event Competition Baseball - Softball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Basketball - 3X3 - Event Competition Bowling - Medal Competition Bridge - Event Competition Cycling - Road - Medal Competition Football - Event Competition Golf - Event Competition Gymnastics - Artistic - Medal Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Kabaddi - Event Competition Martial arts - Kurash - Medal Competition Martial arts - Pencak silat - Event Competition Martial arts - Wushu - Medal Competition Paragliding - Event Competition Rowing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Sports Climbing - Event Competition Shooting - Medal Competition Tennis - Event Competition Volleyball - Beach - Event Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Weightlifting - Medal Competition. August 23: Aquatics - Swimming - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Archery - Event Competition Badminton - Event Competition Baseball - Softball - Medal Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Basketball - 3X3 - Event Competition Bowling - Medal Competition Canoeing - Traditional boat race - Event Competition Cycling - Road - Medal Competition Equestrian - Dressage - Medal Competition Football - Event Competition Golf - Event Competition Gymnastics - Artistic - Medal Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Jet ski - Medal Competition Kabaddi - Event Competition Martial arts - Kurash - Medal Competition Martial arts - Pencak silat - Event Competition Martial arts - Wushu - Medal Competition Paragliding - Event Competition Sailing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Shooting - Medal Competition Sports climbing - Event Competition Squash - Event Competition Tennis - Medal Competition Volleyball - Beach - Event Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Weightlifting - Medal Competition. August 24: Aquatics - Swimming - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Archery - Event Competition Badminton - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Basketball - 3X3 - Event Competition Bowling - Event Competition Boxing - Event Competition Bridge - Event Competition Canoeing - Slalom - Medal Competition Canoeing - Traditional boat race - Event Competition Cycling - Road - Medal Competition Equestrian - Eventing - Event Competition Fencing - Medal Competition Football - Event Competition Golf - Medal Competition Gymnastics - Artistic - Medal Competition Handball - Event Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Jet ski - Medal Competition Kabaddi - Medal Competition Martial arts - Kurash - Medal Competition Martial arts - Pencak silat - Medal Competition Paragliding - Medal Competition Rowing - Medal Competition Sailing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Shooting - Medal Competition Sports climbing - Event Competition Squash - Event Competition Tennis - Event Competition Volleyball - Beach - Event Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Weightlifting - Medal Competition. August 25: Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Archery - Event Competition Athletics - Medal Competition Baseball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Basketball - 3X3 - Event Competition Bowling - Medal Competition Boxing - Event Competition Bridge - Event Competition Canoeing - Slalom - Medal Competition Canoeing - Sprint - Event Competition Canoeing - Traditional boat race - Medal Competition Cycling - BMX (race) - Medal Competition Fencing - Medal Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Jet ski - Medal Competition Paragliding - Event Competition Sailing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Shooting - Medal Competition Sports climbing - Medal Competition Squash - Event Competition Table tennis - Event Competition Tennis - Event Competition Volleyball - Beach - Event Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Weightlifting - Medal Competition. August 26: Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Archery - Event Competition Athletics - Medal Competition Badminton - Medal Competition Baseball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Basketball - 3X3 - Medal Competition Bowling - Medal Competition Boxing - Event Competition Bridge - Medal Competition Canoeing - Sprint - Event Competition Cycling - Track - Medal Competition Equestrian - Eventing - Medal Competition Fencing - Medal Competition Gymnastics - Rhythmic - Medal Competition Handball - Event Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Jet ski - Medal Competition Martial arts - Pencak silat - Medal Competition Paragliding - Event Competition Sailing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Shooting - Medal Competition Squash - Event Competition Table tennis - Event Competition Tennis - Event Competition Volleyball - Beach - Event Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Weightlifting - Medal Competition August 27: Aquatics - Synchronised Swimming - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Archery - Medal Competition Athletics - Medal Competition Badminton - Event Competition Baseball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Bowling - Medal Competition Boxing - Event Competition Bridge - Event Competition Canoeing - Sprint - Event Competition Cycling - Track - Medal Competition Fencing - Medal Competition Football - Event Competition Gymnastics - Rhythmic - Medal Competition Handball - Event Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Paragliding - Event Competition Roller sports - Skateboarding - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Medal Competition Shooting - Medal Competition Squash - Medal Competition Table tennis - Medal Competition Tennis - Event Competition Volleyball - Beach - Event Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Wrestling - Medal Competition August 28: Aquatics - Diving - Medal Competition Aquatics - Synchronised Swimming - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Archery - Medal Competition Athletics - Medal Competition Badminton - Event Competition Baseball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Bowling - Medal Competition Boxing - Event Competition Bridge - Event Competition Canoeing - Sprint - Medal Competition Cycling - BMX (freestyle) - Medal Competition Cycling - Track - Medal Competition Equestrian - Jumping - Medal Competition Fencing - Medal Competition Football - Event Competition Paragliding - Medal Competition Roller sports - Skateboarding - Medal Competition Sailing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Squash - Event Competition Table tennis - Event Competition Taekwondo - Medal Competition Tennis - Medal Competition Tennis - Soft tennis - Event Competition Volleyball - Beach - Medal Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Wrestling - Medal Competition. August 29: Aquatics - Diving - Medal Competition Aquatics - Synchronised Swimming - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Athletics - Medal Competition Badminton - Event Competition Baseball - Event Competition Bowling - Medal Competition Boxing - Event Competition Bridge - Event Competition Canoeing - Sprint - Medal Competition Cycling - Track - Medal Competition Fencing - Medal Competition Gymnastics - Trampoline - Medal Competition Handball - Event Competition Field Hockey - Event Competition Judo - Medal Competition Martial arts - Jujitsu - Medal Competition Martial arts - Sambo - Medal Competition Paragliding - Event Competition Sailing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Squash - Event Competition Table tennis - Event Competition Taekwondo - Medal Competition Tennis - Medal Competition Tennis - Soft tennis - Medal Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Wrestling - Medal Competition. August 30: Aquatics - Diving - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Athletics - Medal Competition Badminton - Event Competition Baseball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Bridge - Event Competition Canoeing - Sprint - Evetn Competition Cycling - Track - Medal Competition Equestrian - Jumping - Medal Competition Football - Event Competition Handball - Medal Competition Field Hockey - Medal Competition Judo - Medal Competition Martial arts - Jujitsu - Medal Competition Martial arts - Sambo - Medal Competition Paragliding - Event Competition Roller sports - Roller skating - Event Competition Sailing - Event Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Squash - Event Competition Table tennis - Event Competition Taekwondo - Medal Competition Tennis - Soft tennis - Medal Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Event Competition Wrestling - Medal Competition August 31: Aquatics - Diving - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Event Competition Badminton - Medal Competition Baseball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Event Competition Bridge - Event Competition Boxing - Event Competition Canoeing - Sprint - Medal Competition Cycling - Track - Medal Competition Football - Event Competition Handball - Medal Competition Field Hockey - Medal Competition Judo - Medal Competition Martial arts - Jujitsu - Medal Competition Martial arts - Sambo - Medal Competition Modern Pentathalon - Medal Competition Paragliding - Event Competition Roller sports - Roller skating - Medal Competition Rugby sevens - Event Competition Sailing - Medal Competition Sepaktakraw - Event Competition Squash - Event Competition Table tennis - Medal Competition Taekwondo - Medal Competition Tennis - Soft tennis - Medal Competition Triathlon - Medal Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Medal Competition Wrestling - Medal Competition September 1: Aquatics - Diving - Medal Competition Aquatics - Water polo - Medal Competition Badminton - Medal Competition Baseball - Event Competition Basketball - 5X5 - Medal Competition Bridge - Event Competition Boxing - Medal Competition Canoeing - Sprint - Medal Competition Cycling - Track - Medal Competition Football - Medal Competition Judo - Medal Competition Martial arts - Jujitsu - Medal Competition Modern Pentathalon - Medal Competition Paragliding - Medal Competition Rugby sevens - Medal Competition Sepaktakraw - Medal Competition Squash - Medal Competition Table tennis - Medal Competition Taekwondo - Medal Competition Tennis - Soft tennis - Medal Competition Triathlon - Medal Competition Volleyball - Indoor - Medal Competition. September 2: Baseball and Bridge Medal Competitions followed by Closing Ceremony.