Asian Games 2018: Dushyant wins bronze in lightweight sculls rowing

Korea's Hyunsu Park and Hong Kong's Chun Gun Chiu won the gold and silver medals respectively. Dushyant finished third on the podium with a timing of 7.18.76 as India enjoyed a good beginning to the sicth day of competition.

The Indian had won a bronze in the last edition of the Games, too, in Incheon. This was India's 19th medals at the ongoing Games and 12th bronze. The country has also won four gold and as many silver.