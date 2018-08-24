English

Asian Games 2018: Dushyant wins bronze in lightweight sculls rowing

Posted By: PTI
Indian rower Dushyant Chauhan (Image: Twitter)
Indian rower Dushyant Chauhan (Image: Twitter)

Palembang, August 24: Dushyant won India its first medal in rowing at the Asian Games 2018, claiming a bronze in men's lightweight single sculls in Palembang on Friday (August 24).

Korea's Hyunsu Park and Hong Kong's Chun Gun Chiu won the gold and silver medals respectively. Dushyant finished third on the podium with a timing of 7.18.76 as India enjoyed a good beginning to the sicth day of competition.

The Indian had won a bronze in the last edition of the Games, too, in Incheon. This was India's 19th medals at the ongoing Games and 12th bronze. The country has also won four gold and as many silver.

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 8:56 [IST]
