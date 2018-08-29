Asian Games 2018: India clinch silver in debut event of 400m relay race

Asian Games Special Page | Medal Tally

Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71, to finish behind Bahrain, the runaway gold medallists in 3:11.89. While, Kazakhstan claimed the bronze in 3:19.52.

India and Bahrain made the right strategy with their men starting and finishing the run.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and fourth-placed China started with women first-up and handed over the baton to the medal over the last 400m. This helped India gain a good momentum initially, which was then converted by the rest of the squad. Bahrain overtook India over the second 400m.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), meanwhile, lodged a protest against Bahrain for causing obstruction to Hima Das during the 4x400 mixed relay. The protest has been admitted by the jury of appeals.

#ArmySportsInstitute #IndianArmy. In the first ever conducted event of Mixed 4x400m Relay #AsianGames, Subedar Arokia Rajiv #IndianArmy anchored last lap and ensured India wins Silver Medal. Other 2 among the 4, Poovamma and Md Anas have also been trained in #ASI.@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/Iewe5mjuWj — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 28, 2018

"It was clear obstruction and we have lodged a protest. It also caused a minor injury to Hima. It cost us some time. The jury is there to see what happened," AFI President Adille Sumariwala said.

(With inputs from PTI)