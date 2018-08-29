English

Asian Games 2018: India clinch silver in debut event of 400m relay race

Indias 4x400m mixed relay team celebrate after clinching silver
Jakarta, August 28: India clinched a silver in the debut event of 400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain in the Asian Games in Jakarta on Tuesday (August 28).

Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71, to finish behind Bahrain, the runaway gold medallists in 3:11.89. While, Kazakhstan claimed the bronze in 3:19.52.

India and Bahrain made the right strategy with their men starting and finishing the run.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and fourth-placed China started with women first-up and handed over the baton to the medal over the last 400m. This helped India gain a good momentum initially, which was then converted by the rest of the squad. Bahrain overtook India over the second 400m.

Indian Medallists

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), meanwhile, lodged a protest against Bahrain for causing obstruction to Hima Das during the 4x400 mixed relay. The protest has been admitted by the jury of appeals.

"It was clear obstruction and we have lodged a protest. It also caused a minor injury to Hima. It cost us some time. The jury is there to see what happened," AFI President Adille Sumariwala said.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
