Asian Games 2018: It's Saurav Ghosal vs Harinder Pal in squash QFs, Dipika, Joshana coast

The squash's opening day saw the men playing two rounds while the women after getting a first round bye, had only a match each to play. Ghosal was the first to earn an Indian victory in the day in squash when he set aside the Sri Lankan opponent Mohomed Ismail Mukthar Wakeel in straight games 11-2, 11-2, 11-1. Sandhu followed by downing Ko Youngjo of Korea 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 in the next encounter.

However, the men were tested in the second round. Ghosal conceded a game from a match point position to Pakistan's Aslam Tayeb before steading himself and winning 11-5, 11-3, 11-13, 11-8, while Sandhu too had a midway waywardness before coming back to oust the Philpino Garcia Robert Andrew 11-4, 2-11, 12-10, 15-13.

Dipika Pallikal is through to QF with 3-0 win in Women's Singles

In comparison, both Chinappa and Pallikal gave little chance to their respective opponents. Chinappa beat Aribado Jemyca of Philippines 11-2, 11-8, 12-10, while Pallikal beat Rohmah Yeni Seti of Indonesia 11-6, 11-5, 11-5. Chinappa and Pallikal will face Misaki Kobayashi of Japan and Ling Ho Chan of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals respectively.