India's schedule on Day 6 of Asian Games 2018: Bopanna/Sharan, women's kabaddi team to go for gold

Shooters will again be fancied to get the medals for India on Friday when Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu will feature in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Shivam Shukla and Anish, who bagged a Commonwealth Games 2018 gold, will be in action in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

The men's kabaddi suffered a slump against Iran and lost in the semifinals, settling for a bronze. They had sealed the gold medal in the past seven Asian Games and it was the first time that India did not return with the gold medal in the sport. The women's team, however, will take on Iran in the final on Friday (August 24), the Day Six of the Asian Games 2018.

Ankita Raina gave a fillip to women's tennis by clinching the bronze in the women's singles competition. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will play their men's doubles final on Day 6 (August 24), while Prajnesh Gunneswaran is up against the formidable Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the men's singles semifinal. Istomin had famously beaten Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2017.

Joshana Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal will continue their campaign in squash but Saurav Ghosal is up against compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu in the men's singles quarterfinal, denying India the possibility of two medals in the men's competition at least.

Even the badminton stars will build up towards making the final in the men's singles competition. Both Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be in action on Friday.

After two easy opponents, India face a better team in Japan in a men's hockey pool game.

The laurels from shooting continue to pour in. The talented Shardul Vihan wins the Silver in the Double Trap event. At the age of 15, Shardul has achieved historic successes and I am sure he will continue to excel in the coming years. Congratulations to him! #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/5oGwQJzYKh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2018

All that and more on Day Six of the Asian Games 2018. Here is India's full schedule for Day Six, which is Friday, August 24. Watch the proceedings live on Sony Ten Network or Sony Liv.

Archery:

Deepika Kumari/Atanu Das in Recurve Mixed Team quarterfinals from 7.55 am IST

Sureka Jyothi Vennam/Abhishek Verma in Compound Mixed Team quarterfinals from 9.35 am IST

Artistic gymnastics:

Dipa Karmakar is scheduled to feature in Balanced Beam final from 3.08 pm IST

Badminton:

Kidambi Srikanth vs Vincent Wong in Men's Singles R32 after 10.30 am IST

HS Prannoy vs Wangcharoen Kantaphon in Men's Singles R32 after 10.30 am IST

Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs Chow MK/Lee MY in Women's Doubles R16 from 10.30 am IST

Boxing:

Gaurav Solanki vs Tanaka Ryomei in Men's Fly (52kg) R32 at 4.30 pm IST

Manoj Kumar vs Wangdi Sangay in Men's Welter (69kg) R32 at 5.30 pm IST

Shiva Thapa in Men's Lightweight (60 kg) R32 after 12.30 pm IST

Sarjubala Devi in Women's Fly (51 kg) R32 after 12.30 pm IST

Bridge:

Mixed team (Round Robin 2 - Round 3) - India (6th in start list) from 8 am

Men's team (Qualification Round 10) - India (2nd in start list) from 12.30 pm

Supermixed team (Qualification round 7) - India from 12.30 pm

Equestrian:

Rakesh Kumar (Veni Vedi Veci), Ashish Malik (Frimeur Du Record CH), Jitender Singh (Dalakani Du Routy), Fouaad Mirza (Seigneur Medicott) in Eventing Individual (Dressage) and Eventing Team (Dressage) from 6.30 am IST

Fencing:

Ena Arora, Jas Seerat Singh, Jyotika Dutta, Kabita Devi in Women's Epee Team R32 vs Indonesia at 7.30 am IST

Golf: Men's individual and Men's team Round 2: Aadil Bedi, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Harimohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas - 5.25 am IST

Women's individual and Women's team Round 2: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo - 4.30 am IST

Handball:

Men: India vs Pakistan at 9.30 am IST

Hockey:

Men: India vs Japan at 6.30 pm IST

Our women's #Kabaddi team win their semi-final match against #ChineseTaipei as they stay on course to win their 3rd consecutive #AsianGames gold.

With some great reflexes & commendable team efforts,here's wishing them all the best for the finals. #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia #SAI pic.twitter.com/GTSGBnjCYJ — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 23, 2018

Kabaddi:

Women: India vs Iran final at 1.30 pm IST

Pencak Silat:

Naorem Singh vs Dumaan Dines in Men's Class B: 50 to 55kg quarterfinals from 9.30 am IST

Rowing:

Dushyant in Men's Lightweight Single Sculls final at 7.30 am IST

Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh in Men's Quadraple Sculls final at 7.40 am IST

Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at 8.20 am IST

Sanjukta Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur, Yamini Singh in Women's Four finals at 9.05 am IST

Akshat, Jegan Sekar, Hardeep Singh, Sumit, Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejash Shinde, Pranay Naukarkar, Lakshman Maradapa in Men's Lightweight Eight finals at 9.20 am IST

Sailing:

Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa in 49er Men at 10.30 am IST

Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar in Open Laser 4.7 at 10.30 am IST

Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial at 10.30 am IST

Shweta Shervegar, Varsha Gautham in 49er Women at 10.30 am IST

Dayna Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Katya Ida Coelhi in Mixed RS One at 10.30 am IST

Shooting:

Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh in 300m Standard Rifle Men at 7.30 am IST

Shivam Shukla, Anish in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men at 7.30 am IST

Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker in 10m Air Pistol Women at 7.30 am IST

Sport climbing:

Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Kamath in Men's Combined Bouldering Qualification from 7.30 am IST

Shreya Nankar in Women's Combined Bouldering Qualification from 7.30 am IST

Squash:

Saurav Ghosal vs Harinder Pal Sandhu in Men's Singles quarterfinals at 2.30 pm IST

Dipika Pallikal, Joshana Chinappa in Women's Singles quarterfinals after 2.30 pm IST

Swimming:

Sandeep Sejwal in Men's 50m Breaststroke heats from 7.38 am IST

Advait Page in Men's 1500m Freestyle heats from 8.03 am IST

Team India in Men's 4x100 Medley Relay from 8.39 am IST

It was a thrilling finish in which @PrajneshGP held his nerve to triumph in a 3rd set tie-breaker over his Korean opponent & advance to the semi-finals of the men’s Singles #Tennis event.

All the best!#IndiaAtAsianGames #GoForGold #KheloIndia #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠#SAI🇮🇳🎾 pic.twitter.com/N5pNfvCRLH — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 23, 2018

Tennis:

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Denis Istomin in Men's Singles semifinals from 8.30 am IST

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs Bublik A/Yevseyev D in Men's Doubles final from 8.30 am IST

Weightlifting:

Rakhi Halder in Women's 63 kg final from 12.30 pm IST