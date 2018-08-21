English

Asian Games 2018, Wrestling: Divya Kakran bags bronze

Jakarta, Aug 21: Female wrestler Divya Kakran added the first bronze to India's wrestling tally at the ongoing Asian Games 2018 after crushing Chinese Taipei's Chen Wenling in the third-place play-off bout in the 68kg category, here on Tuesday (August 21).

The 20-year-old Asian championships silver-medallist prevailed on account of Technical Superiority with the final scoreline reading 10-0.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) had claimed gold medals in their respective events. Divya was a gold-winner at the Commonwealth Championships last year.

Vinesh on Monday (August 20) became the first female wrestler to win the yellow metal at the Asiad after putting up a stellar show. The younger sister of Geeta Phogat - who became the first woman wrestler to win a gold at Commonwealth Games back in 2010 - is one of the best wrestlers in the world in the 50kg category.

Vinesh defeated her Japanese counterpart Yuki Ire 6-2 in the final. This is India's 12th medal in the quadrennial event in 18th Asian Games. Earlier, Vinesh exacted sweet revenge on Yanan Sun on her way to the final of a 50kg category but Sakshi Malik paid the price for being over-defensive in the 62kg wrestling.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 18:28 [IST]
    Read in Kannada: ಏಷ್ಯನ್ ಗೇಮ್ಸ್: ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕುಸ್ತಿಪಟು ದಿವ್ಯಾ ಕಕ್ರನ್ ಗೆ ಕಂಚಿನ ಗೌರವ
    Read in Telugu: భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో పతకం: కాంస్యం నెగ్గిన దివ్య కాక్రన్

