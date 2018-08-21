Asian Games 2018, Wrestling: Divya Kakran bags bronze

The 20-year-old Asian championships silver-medallist prevailed on account of Technical Superiority with the final scoreline reading 10-0.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) had claimed gold medals in their respective events. Divya was a gold-winner at the Commonwealth Championships last year.

#DivyaKakran has won a bronze for # India in 68KG Freestyle women's #Wrestling at #AsianGames2018 . She defeated her counterpart from #ChineseTaipei in a dominating match by 10-0. Congratulations Divya. Great show! 👏👏🇮🇳#IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/JdrUGNfiNW — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 21, 2018

Vinesh on Monday (August 20) became the first female wrestler to win the yellow metal at the Asiad after putting up a stellar show. The younger sister of Geeta Phogat - who became the first woman wrestler to win a gold at Commonwealth Games back in 2010 - is one of the best wrestlers in the world in the 50kg category.

Vinesh defeated her Japanese counterpart Yuki Ire 6-2 in the final. This is India's 12th medal in the quadrennial event in 18th Asian Games. Earlier, Vinesh exacted sweet revenge on Yanan Sun on her way to the final of a 50kg category but Sakshi Malik paid the price for being over-defensive in the 62kg wrestling.