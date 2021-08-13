Asian Poker Tour Online Series: India concludes on a high note, with participation from over 25000 gamers

Along with cash prizes, the Asian Poker Tour awarded 10 trophies, 3 championship rings and a luxury watch as well as various other accolades to establish the Indian players as some of the best in Asia. The top three winners were Mr Rajat Sharma from Gurgaon, Haryana (Super Highroller Event), Mr Mithun Mahesh from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra (Highroller Event) and Mr Subhayan Das from Siliguri, West Bengal (Main Event). The three ultimate poker pros emerged victorious through their laser target strategy and mental fortitude.

Additionally, Mr Vinay Rajpal, Mr Aman Parakh and Mr Bhanu Prakash emerged as the series Leaderboard winners and were recognized as standout players in the region. The Leaderboard winners took home the 'Player of the Series Trophy', Championship Ring and a Luxury Watch.

Commenting on the success of the Asian Poker Tour, Mr Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO at Baazi Games, said, "We are really happy with the sheer fervour and love that Indian poker players showered during the Asian Poker Tour. Witnessing such enormous participation not only surpassed our expectations but also helped empower the hidden marvels of this skill-based game, poker. Our dedicated and enthusiastic team has already started gearing up for the next season, and we are certain that the follow-up season of Asian Poker Tour will be bigger and better."

Asian Poker Tour is one of Asia's leading tournaments which announced the first-ever exclusive online series for Indian players, in 2020, in partnership with Pokerbaazi.com. This year, it was the second edition of the premium poker series which was held entirely online.

Top 3 Champions of APT:

APT#35 Super Highroller 80L GTD

Winner: Rajat Sharma

Age: 42

City: Gurgaon, Haryana

APT#29 Highroller 75L GTD

Winner: Mithun Mahesh

Age: 28

City: Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

APT#49 Main Event 1CR GTD

Name: Subhayan Das

Age: 26

City: Siliguri, West Bengal

Source: Media Release