Asian School Boy Boxing Championships: Yashwardhan and Bharat clinch gold as Indian boxers finish with 8 medals

Gold medallist in the recently concluded Sub-Junior Nationals, Yashwardhan Singh (58 kg) continued his fine run and defeated Uzbekistan's Aburakhimanov Abdulaziz 4-1. The budding youngster from Haryana took some time to gauge his opponent's strategy and then, overpowered him with his power and precision.

In the 70 kg category, Bharat Joon proved too strong for Asanbekov Atai, his opponent from Kyrgyzstan and easily won the bout 5-0 to clinch the second gold medal. The Haryana lad impressed everyone with his attacking approach and swift movement.

In the 37 kg finals, Aryan missed out on the gold medal by a whisker as he lost 3-2 to Uzbekistan's Hojiakbar Mahmudov. The diminutive boxer from Chandigarh gave his all in a neck-and-neck fight between the two boxers but had to be content with the silver medal.

Vinay Vishkarma (49kg) found the going tough in the first round against Tulkonov Lazizbek of Uzbekistan before giving a tough fight in the next two rounds. He went down 3-2 and fell short of winning the yellow metal.

Preet Malik (55kg), Gaurav Saini (64kg) and Randeep (70+kg) lost their respective bouts and finished their campaign with silver medals. Earlier, Naksh Beniwal won the bronze medal in the 67 kg before bowing out in the semi-finals stage.

Source: Media Release