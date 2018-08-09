English

Aussie golfer Lyle dies following cancer battle

Posted By: OPTA
Jarrod Lyle
Jarrod Lyle

Melbourne, August 9: Beloved Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died after a long battle with cancer, aged 36.

Lyle – a two-time winner on the Nationwide Tour – passed away on Wednesday (August 8) night in Victoria.

Last week, Lyle opted to begin end-of-life care following a third bout of acute myeloid leukaemia, having beaten the disease twice before in 1999 and 2012.

Lyle, who finished tied for 48th at the 2008 U.S. Open, was a father to two daughters – Lusi (six) and Jemma (two).

In a statement released by Golf Australia on Thursday, wife Briony said: "It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us.

"He passed away peacefully at 8.20pm last night having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends.

"Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.

"At the same time, we have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all.

"Jarrod was able to take in many of the unbelievably kind and generous acts and words in his final few days and was overwhelmed by the emotional outpouring.

"He asked that I provide a simple message: 'Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I've helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn't wasted.

"We will hold an intimate and private family service in the coming days. There will be a public memorial service at The Sands in Torquay at a date to be announced later. As per Jarrod's wish, please donate to Challenge in lieu of gifts or flowers."

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 4:40 [IST]
