English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian snowboarder Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin dies aged 32

By Ryan Benson

Melbourne, July 8: Australia's two-time world-champion snowboarder Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin has died, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has confirmed.

Pullin, 32, was spearfishing on Queensland's Gold Coast on Wednesday when he lost consciousness, local media reports.

A two-time snowboarding world champion, Pullin also represented his country at three Winter Olympics, first as the team's 'Chef de Mission' at Vancouver 2010, before also competing in Sochi (2014) and PyeongChang (2018).

Pullin carried Australia's flag during the opening ceremony of the Games in Sochi.

Following his death, AOC vice president Ian Chesterman paid tribute to Pullin, who is more widely known in Australia by his nickname, 'Chumpy'.

Chesterman said: "This is an incredibly sad day for us all. Chumpy was a champion bloke as well as being a champion athlete. He had great charisma that allowed him to be a natural leader.

"He was always prepared to give his time to build winter sport in this country because he was so passionate about what he did. His enthusiasm was infectious and his impact on Olympic sport can't be overstated.

"Chumpy will be greatly missed, not just within our winter sports family but by the so many people he impacted on both here and overseas.

"This is a desperately sad time for his family, his friends, team-mates and all in winter sports. We are all devastated and our heartfelt sympathies go to his loved ones."

More WINTER OLYMPICS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mbappe among big three set to join Real
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 13:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue