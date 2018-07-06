Barshim comes close to breaking world record, Samba shines again

The Qatari's personal best of 2.43M during the 2014 IAAF Brussels Diamond League meeting, is the second best jump in world history, behind Cuba's Javier Sotomayor's long-standing record of 2.45 set in 1993.

The Rio Games silver medallist has been eyeing the world record for sometime for now and came close to realising it in Hungary.

At the Sostoi Stadium last week, Barshim equalled his world lead with an impressive second attempt clearance at 2.40M, but was then once again reminded of the challenges that lurk when he pushes his body to its absolute limits in any would-be world record attempts.

The 27-year-old produced what was in all likelihood the finest jump of his career, a narrow miss at a world record height of 2.46M.

Two more misses followed --neither as close as his initial attempt-- but he put a hush over the proceedings after his last, sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury.

"I think that's my best attempt ever on 2.46M WR," Barshim wrote on his Instagram account.

The severity of the ailment is not known at the moment, but in a message to IAAF.org Barshim did confirm he twisted his ankle.

"Good competition but unfortunately ended up with an injury. I hope that's not going to be so bad that's all I can say for now. Will know more after the check up and the doctor opinion," added Barshim, who was forced to skip the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Thursday.

Samba dazzles again

In Barshim's absence, compatriot Abderrahman Samba hoggled the limelight.

Though Samba could not match his Paris show, where he set the second-fastest time ever for the distance of 46.98sec, he still sauntered to another 400M hurdle success in the Swiss city.

Samba registered the latest chapter in a golden season with his sixth Diamond League win to add to his titles in Doha, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm, and Paris.

At Lausanne, Samba's 47.42 was good enough to deny Norway's Karsten Warholm (47.94) and Yasmani Copello of Turkey.

Drumroll!!! Let the Samba dance begin.



Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba extended his unbeaten streak as he records yet another win in #LausanneDL



He clocked a time of 47.42s.



Photo Credit: Diamond_League pic.twitter.com/v4kPlF2ORM — Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) July 5, 2018

"I started quicker than normal and the last 100m was difficult," said Samba.

"The aim for the season remains the Asian Games at the end of August," he added.

(With IAAF inputs)