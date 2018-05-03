Barshim eyes greater heights as Diamond League season begins

The Qatari star begins his 2018 outdoor campaign on the back of his most successful season ever, which saw him become 2017 world champion, Diamond League Champion, IAAF World Athlete of the Year and the first high jumper since 2004 to be undefeated for a whole season.

برشم يسعى للحفاظ على لقبه في بطولة الدوري الماسي لألعاب القوىhttps://t.co/1FrZbZq2Mq pic.twitter.com/gd4i9GW8mv — Team Qatar (@qatar_olympic) May 2, 2018

Despite this incredible success, Barshim remains as motivated and focussed as ever with his sights firmly set on victory at a home World Championships in 2019, Olympic gold in 2020 and the elusive high jump world-record that has been standing for 25 years.

When looking back on his incredible achievements in 2018, Barshim told the local media: "Last year was extraordinary for me. I didn't lose anything - it was the perfect season, everything came together and we were jumping very well. We made history!"

For Barshim, winning the IAAF World Athlete of the year award was a special moment.

"When I was young, I used to watch athletes winning this award and I wished I could be in their place or even just be nominated for the award. Today I won it so it is a dream come true."

Staying hungry for further success can be a difficult challenge for athletes who have achieved so much but this is not the case with Barshim.

"I always try to find things that I haven't achieved yet and make them my target, and this is how I always find new motivation. I want to achieve as much as possible".

The support of his friends and family also helps. "They play a very big role in my life. There are times when I feel like there is so much going on and I'm very tired and that's when you need your close people around you to give some positive talk. My family and friends do a great job to keep me on the right track."

Commenting on what his future targets are, Barshim does not hesitate in his answer. "Winning the Olympic gold is the ultimate goal for me. I have already won Olympic silver and bronze but still not the gold."

However, the 2019 World Championships at home in Doha are also at the forefront of his mind. "I will not go for anything less than the gold. When you compete in your home town, you want to make a spark, which will later become a legacy."

Looking ahead to this year's Doha Diamond League and having the opportunity to compete at home, Barshim comments:

"Sometimes in the tough moments in competitions, you need that extra push. Having your family and friends around you supporting you kicks off your adrenaline, and then you feel like you don't want to think about anything else, you are so pumped and so hyped that you don't care about any technique, you just want to jump. This is the kind of energy that you need."

(With Doha Diamond League Media inputs)