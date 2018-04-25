Barshim heads a strong field for IAAF Diamond League opener

Leading the world class field on home turf is world high jump champion and IAAF Athlete of the Year Mutaz Essa Barshim.

He will face stiff competition from Syria's World Championship bronze medallist Majd Eddin, fellow London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz of Great Britain, reigning World Indoor Championship bronze medallist Mateusz Przybylko of Germany and 2014 World Indoor Championship bronze medallist Andriy Protsenko of Ukraine.

Last year, Barshim was unstoppable as he became the first high jumper since 2004 to be unbeaten for an entire season, as well as the first high jumper and athlete from the Middle East to win the coveted IAAF Athlete of the Year Award.

As the season is about to start, the 26-year-old sounded upbeat about his prospects.

"I always love competing in the Doha Diamond League in front of my fans, family and country. Last year was an amazing season, but I know that I've have more to give and just I can't wait for this year's outdoor season to begin," said Barshim, whose personal best of 2.43M set in the Brussels Diamond League meet in 2014 is the second-best jump in history.

Barshim was crowned Qatar's greatest-ever athlete when he won Olympic silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, adding to his London 2012 Olympic bronze and 2014 World Indoor title.

Having came within 2cm of Javier Sotomayer's long-standing world-record of 2.45M set in 1993. Barshim, who has now jumped over 2.40 for five consecutive seasons is looking to continue his dominant form into the season.

"My main aim in Doha is to win and I want to give the crowd a good show so that we keep inspiring new athletes and new fans in Qatar and around the world," added Barshim.

Barshim will surely ensure a phenomenal atmosphere inside Qatar Sports Club as he joins a host of global stars in other disciplines like 100 and 200M star Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, 200M world champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, 3000M world champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya and America's six-time Diamone League triple jump champion Christian Taylor.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar

May 4: Doha (QAT)

May 12: Shanghai (CHN)

May 25-26: Eugene (USA)

May 31: Rome (ITA)

June 7: Oslo (NOR)

June 10: Stockholm (SWE)

June 30: Paris (FRA)

July 5: Lausanne (SUI)

July 13: Rabat (MAR)

July 20: Monaco (MON)

July 21-22: London (GBR)

August 18: Birmingham (GBR)

August 30: Zurich (SUI)

August 31: Brussels (BEL)

(With IAAF inputs).