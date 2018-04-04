Barshim to renew rivalry with Lysenko in Eugene

Barshim clinched gold in the London World Championships in August, 2017, incidentally becoming the first from the tiny Middle East country to accomplish it, while Lysenko, who was competing as a neutral athlete due to IAAF ban on Russian athletes, had to settle for silver.

But seven months later, Lysenko turned the table on Barshim in the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

The battle between the 20-year-old Russian and the 26-year-old Qatari is highlight of the two-day Prefontaine Classic meet which begins in the American city on May 25.

Barshim is a two-time winner in Eugene and also holds the meet record of 2.41M. Standing in way of him and a hat-trick is Lysenko.

Barshim has dominated the high jump event like few others. His three IAAF Diamond League trophies are two more than anyone else has in this event. His personal best of 2.43M set in the Brussels Diamond League meeting in 2014 is the second best jump in the world behind Javier Sotomayor's long-standing record of 2.45.

Lysenko's credentials are also worth mentioning. En route to winning the World Indoor Championships crown in Birmingham, he became the first to defeat Barshim since 2016 as the duel between the deadly duo promises to be an exciting one.

2016 Diamond League winner Erik Kynard of the US is the other leading competitor.

The 14-leg Diamond League series will begin in Doha on May 4 and end in Brussels on August 31.

Athletes earn points in the first 12 meetings in the road to the final. At the two final meetings, held in Zurich and Brussels on consecutive days, $100,000 will be at stake in each of the 32 Diamond disciplines, including $50,000 for each winner.

"We've a long and hard season ahead starting with the Diamond League meeting in Doha and I'm preparing hard for it," Barshim said.

Last year also Barshim started the season in Doha, winning the Diamond League opener in style with a leap of 2.36M and he hopes to do an encore this time.

"Starting the season with a win in front of the home fans is always a great feeling and I hope to do it again this year," Barshim added.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar

May 4: Doha (QAT)

May 12: Shanghai (CHN)

May 25-26: Eugene (USA)

May 31: Rome (ITA)

June 7: Oslo (NOR)

June 10: Stockholm (SWE)

June 30: Paris (FRA)

July 5: Lausanne (SUI)

July 13: Rabat (MAR)

July 20: Monaco (MON)

July 21-22: London (GBR)

August 18: Birmingham (GBR)

August 30: Zurich (SUI)

August 31: Brussels (BEL)

(With IAAF inputs).