Basketball: Amritpal Singh becomes 1st Indian to start an NBL game

Bengaluru, November 15: India centre Amritpal Singh continued his meteoric rise by becoming the first Indian national to be injected into the starting line-up of a National Basketball League (NBL) team. Playing for the Sydney Kings against Melbourne United, the 26-year-old was on the floor for 14 minutes and was a perfect three-for-three from the field to finish with 7 points. Singh also posted a block and a rebound in the 90-108 loss on November 11.

"I was pleasantly surprised when I found out . I have been working hard in training and really gelling with my teammates. I thank Sydney Kings' coaching staff and will keep making the most of the opportunities that come my way," Singh said.

Singh has played all 9 games so far this season and notably leads the squad in field goal percentage (71%), highlighting his efficiency. His 14 minutes versus United were his highest after the 11 minutes against Adelaide 36ers back on 21st October. This shows the Kings' growing reliance on the big man from Punjab.

Kings will next face Illawarra Hawks on Thursday (November 16) at 1 am followed by the Adelaide 36ers on November 18.

Thereafter, Amritpal will be returning to national duty for the all important 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification (Asia) vs Lebanon on November 23 (away game) followed by the home game vs Syria on November 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

The National Basketball League is regarded as one of the premier basketball leagues in the world, and after a humble beginning, is today home to some of the world's best players.

Eight teams currently compete in the NBL - the Adelaide 36ers, Cairns Taipans, Melbourne United, New Zealand Breakers, Perth Wildcats, Sydney Kings, Brisbane Bullets and Illawarra Hawks.

Source: BFI Media