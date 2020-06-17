Basketball: It will be difficult for me to bid adieu: former skipper Murali Krishna

Murali Krishna talking about his retirement decision, said that he has been struggling with a knee injury for quite some time and since there has been no major progress in the injury he decided to hang his boots.

Further talking about future prospects, he said, “It will be difficult for me to bid adieu to the sport immediately and therefore if his injury would permit, I would continue to play in domestic tournaments and league.”

“I am also looking to take up my role as the assistant coach for the ONGC basketball team,” Murali said.

When quizzed about ONGC’s role in building basketball in India Murali said, “ONGC’s role is not just limited to basketball in fact ONGC has played a major role in developing sports in India. It is an organisation which has the best sport infrastructure and facilities and they take good care of each and every player. Had it not been for ONGC I think I would have never made it to the top league.”

Further talking about how he aims to give back to the game which gave him everything, Murali said, “I am ready to do whatever it takes to develop the sport not only in Kerala but all over India. I would be more than happy if upcoming players, or coaches or even if BFI comes to me for any suggestion or anything they need help with. I will be ready with a smiling face.”

When a fan asked Murali did he like the 3*3 format of Basketball he said, “I like basketball in all forms and formats but personally speaking I am a big fan of conventional form i.e the full court.”

Murali although opined, “It is good that Basketball is being played and it is good that this new format is helping the game to grow which is good.”

Talking about his favourite moments as an Indian team member he said, “There have been so many moments but picking one of them is hard. But I would say that one thing that will remain with me is Zoran Višić, the coach of Indian men’s Basketball team, teaching where he taught how each and every player is important in Basketball before only the scorers were given the attention.”

At last, talking about the future of Basketball in India, Murali emphasised on pumping in money in the sport. “If basketball needs to grow as a sport money needs to be pumped in. Like cricketers have now become marketable entities, they are not just sportspersons anymore. It is all because of they are watched more, they get more exposure, they know what their value is. These things lack in sports like basketball. A basketball player has no clue how to make him a marketable entity and this needs to change which is only possible if money is put into the sport.”

Murali signed off by thanking all those who supported him through the journey, “I would like to thank all my mentors my past and current teammates for all their love and support. I would also like to thank my childhood coach Joseph Thomas who took me out of a volleyball camp in school and made a basketball player out of me. Has it not been for him I would have never made this far.” said Murali.

The session was also attended by another professional basketball player and Murali’s ONGC teammate Arjun Singh who wanted to wish his captain good luck on his retirement. Arjun, who is also considered to be one of the best ball handlers in India by many said, “I have learnt a lot from Murali. Playing alongside Murali was my honour.”

Source: Media Release