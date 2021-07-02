Battlegrounds Mobile India launched on Google Playstore, India's Esports industry reacts

After an Early Access period, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is now available for download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on Google Play with an amazing array of maps, game modes, and exciting launch week challenges.

Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out and be the last man standing on the battleground.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA went live for pre-registration on Google Play on 18th May 2021 and had secured 40 million pre-registrations as of Friday.

The Early Access for the game started on 17th June 2021 and saw incredible support from the community with 20 million players trying out the game and providing valuable feedback.

Sharing his views on the official launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc. said, "We at KRAFTON are delighted to introduce BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA for our fans in India today.

Designed exclusively for our Indian fans & gamers, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will provide a superlative gaming experience.

This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences."

Reacting over BGMI getting launched on Google Playstore, Mr Tarun Gupta, founder, Ultimate Battle, India's first-ever one-stop online esports platform, said: "At Ultimate Battle we were excited and eagerly waiting for BGMI to launch in India. It finally seems to be happening now and it's historic. The first reactions from both professionals and casual gamers will be critical as this will reflect on the overall acceptance of BGMI in India. It's also important to mention the expectations of the esports community from BGMI are really high.

We'll also be looking into adding BGMI to All India Esports league(AIEL) which will be launched this month."

Mr Abhishek Aggarwal, co-founder & CEO, Trinity Gaming which is India's top gaming talent management company, said: "Finally, we all are witnessing the historic moment in the Indian gaming and esports industry as this exclusively designed game will fuel the growth of mobile gaming in India and the game will leverage the power of the mobile-first gaming ecosystem of the country. The journey from becoming a gamer to an influencer has just begun and it will be exciting to see how new gamers will grab this opportunity. For the gaming & esports content creators, it will be a new route to explore more new content and also engage with the new set of followers of Battlegrounds Mobile India."

Mr Lokesh Suji, director of Esports Federation of India & vice-president of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said they can now finally roll on to the exclusive esports game which is created just for Indian players.

"After much discussion, we can now finally roll on to the exclusive esports game, created just for Indian players. It is much celebrated because of the exclusivity it offers and it also portrays how important the Indian esports sector has become for global gaming developers. With the latest launch, we can envision that the gaming community will thrive and we can expect to see more exclusive multi-player games being curated for the Indian market. It also supports our vision that India will become the next powerhouse in esports. It would have been great to see if our Indian game developers will create a game based on Indian ethos and culture which will create the exact buzz and hype just like BGMI did in India," said Mr Suji.

Source: Media Release