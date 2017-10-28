Beer, Iezzi clinch maiden ISSF World Cup gold on penultimate day

New Delhi, October 28: Germany’s Jolyn Beer in the women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions and Italy’s Alessia Iezzi in the Women’s Trap, won their first Crystal Globes of their career respectively, emerging triumphant at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final (WCF) Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, at New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Jolyn beat top Women’s Rifle shooter and former Olympic medalist Snjezana Pejcic of Croatia in a thrilling final, finishing with a score of 459.9 in the 45 shot final. The Croatian ended with 457.5 after overcoming China’s Yiwen Zhang in a bronze medal shoot-off. The Chinese finished with a score of 448.2 in the eight-woman final.

Jolyn had won a World Cup stage gold last year and had another World Cup stage medal, but this was her first ever medal at the ISSF’s season-ending showpiece.

The day’s second final, the Women’s Trap also saw a first time winner of the WCF title, when Italy’s Alessia Iezzi got the better of Spain’s Fatima Galvez 2-1 in a shoot-off after both were tied on 41 hits out of 50 at the end of the final. Lebanon’s Bassil Ray won Bronze with a finals score of 32, before being eliminated after the 40th shot.

China remained on top of the medal standings with one more day of competitions and three more finals left. They have thus far gathered two golds, two silvers and five bronze medals. Italy lie second with an identical collection of gold and silver medals but only one bronze thus far.

India are in fourth position with one medal of each colour.