English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Bengaluru Midnight Marathon: Tave Pabeker, Fekede Simegn take top spoils

By
full marathon

Bengaluru, December 9: Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) successfully concluded the 12th edition of PhonePe Bengaluru Midnight Marathon on Sunday at KTPO, Whitefield.

RBITC will be using the funds collected at the marathon for various initiatives focused around spreading awareness and programs to benefit the differently-abled. More than 11,000 running enthusiasts and professional marathoners from 19 countries took part in the world’s only Midnight Race. For the first time, 85 differently-abled champions, lead by Blade Runner Shalini Saraswathi participated in the event.

The PhonePe Full Marathon was flagged off at 12:00 midnight and the winner in the Men's category was Tave Pabeker with a timing of 2 hours, 21 minutes and 52 sec while in the women’s category, it was Fekede Simegn with a timing of 3 hours, 11 minutes and 36 sec.

wheelchair

The Bengaluru Midnight Marathon (BMM) is a member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS-IAAF). Apart from being a serious stage for professional runners, the BMM is also a community-driven event which has six other races along with the full and half marathon.

Key events on the night included PhonePe Full Marathon, MOVEINSYNC Half Marathon, AKAMAI Open 10k Run, Prime Venture Partners #FittestStartupChallenge, Airbus Corporate Relay, MANIPAL PROLEARN 5K IT City Fun Run, Differently-abled walk and HPCL Community Relay.

The Differently abled walk was flagged off by Theme Ambassador, Blade Runner Shalini Saraswathi. Wheelchair Cricket India (WCI) team, the brainchild of international para-athlete and national awardee Pradeep Raj, participated in the Differently-abled walk.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: EIB 4 - 4 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 18:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue