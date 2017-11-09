Bengaluru Midnight Marathon theme unveiled

Bengaluru, November 9: As the winter chill sets in, the city is gearing up for its only after-dark marathon, the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon. In an event in the city on Thursday, popular actor Zaira Wasim, who was named as the youth ambassador for the marathon, unveiled the theme - Run to BeneFIT - for this year's run.

The race, which is the country's only midnight marathon will be held at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO) venue in Whitefield on December 16-17. The event carries a winners' prize purse of Rs 12 lakh.

The marathon, which is considered Bengaluru's heritage run, has become part of a runner's life. It's just not considered a marathon, but more of a festival of kinds. While the serious business kicks off at night, the festivities start off early with livebands, food stalls and a flea market!

The key categories of the marathon, which is in its 11th edition, include Community Relay, 5k IT City Fun Run, Airbus Corporate Relay, Open 10K Run, Full Marathon and Half Marathon. The registration for the individual events off the marathon is open and participants can register online by logging onto www.midnightmarathon.in. In addition to this there will be a category for pets as well. The Pet-a-thon will be held on November 26.

MC Mary Kom, the event's brand ambassador last year, has confirmed her presence once again on December 16.

Speaking at the event, Zaira said: "I am thrilled to be a part of the event. It is very important to have a healthy lifestyle and running is one way to ensure it. I'm happy to be part of BMM as it has been providing a platform for the runners and promoting a healthy lifestyle for the past ten years."

Event Schedule on Race Day:

Dec 16: Community Relay - 6 pm

Dec 16: 5k IT City Fun Run - 7.30 pm

Dec 16: Airbus Corporate Relay - 9.45 pm

Dec 16: Open 10K Run - 10 pm

Dec 16/17: Full Marathon - 12 midnight

Dec 17: Half Marathon - 12.15 am