Bengaluru Open Golf Championship: Anura Rohana powers ahead by three shots after a flawless 64

The 45-year-old's bogey-free effort in windy conditions in the latter half of the day took his 36-hole total to an imposing 13-under-131 at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course here on Friday (December 7).

While the experienced Rohana shot the tournament's best score to take pole position, 17-year-old rookie Aadil Bedi also hogged the limelight with a classy seven-under-65 that placed him second at 10-under-134.

The halfway cut fell at one-over-145 with sixty-two professionals and one amateur making it.

Rohana (67-64), who began the day in fourth place, one off the lead, sizzled from the very start as he sank birdies on his first two holes, the 10th and 11th. Although he missed a number of short putts on the back-nine, Rohana did manage to pick up two more strokes on the 14th and 18th.

Rohana, a winner of five titles including one at the KGA, stepped on the gas on the front-nine picking up four more birdies. Rohana, who won his last title almost a year back, signed off with a 20-feet birdie conversion on the ninth.

Rohana, who also plied his trade on the Asian Tour this year, said, "The good start with birdies on the first two holes really made me believe that it could be my day. Despite the fact that I missed at least six birdie putts from a range of 10 feet, my putting was right up there.

"I've won a PGTI event at the KGA back in 2011. So I know what it takes to win here. I've also shot a couple of six-under scores at this venue in the past. However, this is my best-ever round at the KGA," added Rohana, currently placed 21st on the PGTI Order of Merit.

Bedi (69-65), playing only his fourth professional event, shot the best round of his short professional career so far, a 65, that saw him climb 13 places from his overnight tied 15th. Bedi, who turned pro soon after representing India at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta in August this year, mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey at the KGA.

Bedi missed an eagle by a whisker on the 11th when his chip stopped an inch from the hole. Thereafter, he went on to make birdie conversions from 30 and 15 feet on the 13th and 17th respectively.

Bedi said, "I took advantage of the calm conditions in the morning. After moving to four-under with a birdie on the sixth, I knew I was on course for a good score. Then the birdies on the 11th and 13th were huge as far as momentum is concerned."

7 under today , total 10 under with 13 birdies ., dream start and ensured first INR ₹₹₹ in @PGTITOUR Bengaluru Open. Good momentum before Asian Q school in Thailand on month end .@golfingindian @asiantourgolf @TAKEgolfing @MizunoGolfNA @TSMastersgolf pic.twitter.com/9KL7j4TRpC — aadil.bedi (@Aadilbedigolf) December 7, 2018

Round one joint leader Mukesh Kumar slipped to tied third at nine-under-135 after returning a 69 on day two. Delhi's Rashid Khan and Patna's Aman Raj carded scores of 67 to also take a share of third place.

Chandigarh's Harendra Gupta, another joint leader from round one, dropped to tied sixth at eight-under-136 after a round of 70. Om Prakash Chouhan (68) was also in tied sixth.

Defending champion Udayan Mane of Ahmedabad came up with a 68 to occupy tied eighth at seven-under-137. C Muniyappa (69) joined Mane in tied eighth to be the highest-placed Bengaluru golfer.

Honey Baisoya, also part of the three-way lead in the first round, posted a 74 in round two to slip to tied 14th at four-under-140.

Noida's Raju Singh struck a hole-in-one on the 13th during his round of 73. He was placed tied 39th at even-par-144.

Local lad Aryan Roopa Anand was the only amateur to make the cut. Aryan shot scores of 71 and 74 to be tied 48th at one-over-145.

(Source: PGTI Media)