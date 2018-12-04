Bengaluru Open Golf Championship: Top stars Chiragh, Mane, Rashid Khan to tee off at KGA

The tournament, into its second edition, will feature a strong field with some of India’s top professionals participating such as Rashid Khan, Chiragh Kumar, defending champion Udayan Mane and Honey Baisoya, to name a few. A total of 126 players will be competing at the event.

There will be a strong local presence with the likes of Syed Saqib Ahmed, M Dharma and C Muniyappa, all Bengaluru-based professionals, being part of the field. The prominent foreign names in the field include the Sri Lankan quartet of Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Australian Kunal Bhasin.

Speaking about the tournament the Hon'ble Minister for Tourism and Sericulture, Sri Sa.Ra. Mahesh, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to know that the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is organising the Bengaluru Open Golf Championship 2018 scheduled from December 6 – 9, 2018, at the Karnataka Golf Association course.

“Golfing has a long tradition here in Karnataka. A heady mix of the best golfing experiences include three distinct environments in around 12 courses spread across the state: a high-life experience in the cities of Bengaluru and Mysuru, nature-nestled experiences of Coorg, Chikmagalur, Belgaum and tranquil strokes by the sea in Mangalore. All in all, the golfing experience in Karnataka is one that golfers always come back to. On this occasion, I congratulate the Professional Golf Tour of India and all the partners in organizing such a world class tournament. I also take this opportunity to welcome all the players, officials and golf fans to our wonderful city of Bengaluru.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “We are delighted to be back in Bengaluru, a city that continues to produce its fair share of golfing talent for India such as Khalin Joshi, the most recent international winner from the country. The Indo-MIM Presents Bengaluru Open Golf Championship 2018 Powered By Britannia, GoAir and Principal Partner Karnataka Tourism, is likely to act as a catalyst for the city to produce more champions in the future. We thank Indo-MIM, Karnataka Tourism, Britannia, GoAir and the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) for partnering with us in holding this event. We look forward to an enthralling week of top-class golfing action as the fiercely competitive 2018 season nears its culmination.”

Source: PGTI Release