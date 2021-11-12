Bengaluru's women cyclists gear up for unique ride

What makes the event unique is that the ride course is a 50 km loop starting from Vishnu Bhavan and ending at the same point on Kolar Road, Bengaluru.

This course has been validated and approved by WUCA and the officials will be auditing the entire duration from start to finish before qualifying the record.

Though the spectacular group of women behind this initiative are are all from different walks of life, one thing they all have in common is their love for cycling.

These women have done some incredible cycling distances of 200, 300, 400 and 600kms in Bengaluru and other parts of India.

Know the participants

1. Anjana Deepak is a fitness enthusiast. She strives to find the work/life rhythm and prioritizes health and wellness. She has been cycling and running for more than a decade and has run several marathons and cycles long distances. This mother of two is also senior executive with Fortune Global 500 company, Cycling provides much needed relief from her hectic work life. Her drive for her fitness is truly admirable, she rides upwards of 100 km every single Sunday.

2. Preeti Maske is an entrepreneur, ultra marathoner, ultra cyclist. She holds a guinness world record for her golden quadrilateral 6000 km in 24 days.

3. Sowmya Sreekanth is a homemaker with a love for cycling. she has two super randonneur titles under her belt in the last two years.

4. Sushma is a software professional who has been cycling for the past decade.

5. Zainab Shoaib teaches yoga, pilates and conditioning as an ASCA coach. She is also a national level swimmer, ultra runner and Randonneur.

6. Tasneem is an architect-interior designer with two super Randonner titles and has completed 1200kms recently.

7. Priya is a long distance runner and cyclist with years of experience.

8. Dr Meera Velankar has been into long distance cycling for the past decade and has explored routes traversing India, she has done Kashmir to Kanyakumari and circuit of Golden Quadrilateral.