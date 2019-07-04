Bengaluru set as host city for FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2019

The FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2019, the 28th edition of the event, is split into two divisions, combining both the regions of Asia and Oceania. The national teams that have earned their spots to compete in Division A are Japan, Australia, China, Korea, Chinese Taipei, India, Philippines and New Zealand.

The host of the Division B will be announced at a later date.

India and the city of Bengaluru has been host to other major Asian basketball events in the recent years. The Garden City also hosted the previous FIBA Women's Asia Cup in 2017 for both Division A and B.

Japan beat heavy-favourites Australia in the Final to win their third straight FIBA Asia Cup title, while hosts India beat Kazakhstan in Division B, in front of a sell out crowd, resulting in the promotion to Division A.

Youth championships were also held in Bengaluru with both the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship in 2017 and the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship in 2018.

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has continuously displayed their efforts towards promoting basketball, especially women's basketball, in the country over the years and hosting the Women's Asia Cup is another big step in the same direction.

Source: Press Release