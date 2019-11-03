English
Bermuda Championship: Harry Higgs moves clear

By Russell Greaves
Harry Higgs

Southampton (Bermuda), November 3: Harry Higgs shot 65 for the second round in a row to move two clear of the chasing pack at the Bermuda Championship.

The American shared the overnight lead with compatriots Brendon Todd and Scott Scheffler, but a 67 and 69 respectively from that pair left Higgs alone at the summit.

Sitting on 17 under overall, Higgs' nearest rival is Todd, with Brian Gay and Bo Hoag three strokes behind the leader.

Higgs will head into Sunday having dropped just one shot all week as he seeks a maiden PGA Tour title in Southampton.

The 27-year-old's sole blemish came on the 14th hole on Saturday (November 2) but he rallied to birdie two of the last three.

Hoag's 64 was the lowest round of the day.

Read more about: pga tour golf bermuda
Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
