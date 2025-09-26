More sports Bethpage Black's Ryder Cup Setup: A Less Daunting Challenge Than Anticipated The Ryder Cup setup at Bethpage Black is less intimidating than expected, with shorter rough and softer greens. Players predict winning scores of 18- to 20-under par, contrasting with previous major championships. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 21:44 [IST]

The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is set to be less challenging than expected. The course, known for its difficulty, has been softened by rain and adjustments. The rough is trimmed to 2 inches, and some tees are moved forward.

Harris English from the U.S. predicts a score of 18- to 20-under par for a regular tournament here. "I mean, it can still bite you out there, especially that back nine," he said.

Winning scores at Bethpage in past majors have varied. Brooks Koepka scored 8-under par at the 2019 PGA Championship, while Tiger Woods managed 3-under at the 2002 U.S. Open. These scores were achieved under tougher conditions than this week’s setup. The greens are smaller and less challenging compared to other major venues.

Betting Odds and Match Predictions

The U.S. team is slightly favoured in the betting odds for the Ryder Cup. BetMGM Sportsbook lists them at minus-145, while Europe stands at plus-160. If the teams tie, a $100 bet could yield $1,200, with Europe retaining the cup as defending champions. Initial match odds show Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton against Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas as evenly matched.

The U.S. is favoured in two matches: Scottie Scheffler-Russell Henley versus Ludvig Aberg-Matt Fitzpatrick; Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay against Robert MacIntyre-Viktor Hovland. Europe is favoured in Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood versus Harris English-Collin Morikawa.

Fitzpatrick Family's Decision

Matt Fitzpatrick's parents are skipping this Ryder Cup due to past experiences and upcoming commitments. They found the crowd at Whistling Straits too loud previously. Next week, they will play in the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland with their sons, Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick.

"They also didnt really want to ruin that experience, as well, because thats obviously special to have that," Matt Fitzpatrick said about his parents' decision.

Clarifications from Captains

On the eve of the Ryder Cup, both captains addressed comments made earlier. Keegan Bradley admitted an error when he mentioned Justin Rose instead of Justin Leonard during a story about the 1999 Ryder Cup. "Somebody yelled out Justin Rose right before I read it and said it," Bradley explained.

European captain Luke Donald clarified his remarks about pride over prize money or rankings in the Ryder Cup context. He stated his comments were directed at his players and not meant as criticism of the U.S., who receive financial stipends for charity.

Junior Ryder Cup Results

The Junior Ryder Cup concluded with a victory for the American team in New York. Asterisk Talley and Anna Fang remained unbeaten at Glen Oaks, leading to a 17½ to 12½ win over Europe. The event included various formats like foursomes and singles over three days due to rain delays.

The adjustments made to Bethpage Black aim to create an engaging competition without overly punishing players. Fans are eager to see how these changes impact play throughout the tournament.

