Big Bout Indian Boxing League moves to Delhi with a double-header on Saturday

By
Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 6: A bonanza awaits boxing fans in the Capital this weekend as the Big Bout Indian Boxing League moves to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium complex after four days in the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. A double-header, featuring Odisha Warriors against Bangalore Brawlers and NE Rhinos against Gujarat Giants, has been scheduled for Saturday (December 7).

In the opening clash, Odisha Warriors, who have lost both their encounters, will meet Bangalore Brawlers with the hope that they stay in the hunt for a place in the semifinals. However, the Bangalore Brawlers will believe that Pinki Rani, Simranjit Kaur and Gaurav Bidhuri post help their team their maiden victory.

Saturday's second clash between NE Rhinos and Gujarat Giants promises to draw the fans to the edge of their seats. Nikhat Zareen sparked the NE Rhinos' turnaround against Bangalore Brawlers 3 and will hope that her team sustains the momentum while the Amit Pangal-led Gujarat Giants are no pushovers indeed, bubbling with confidence after a 5-2 win over Odisha Warriors.

With Mohammed Husamuddin and Sarita Devi also lending their shoulders to the task of getting the Gujarat Giants in the semifinals, Amit Pangal will look for that crucial fourth point from among Rajesh Narwal (women's 51kg), Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) Ashish Kumar (75kg) and British champion Scott Forrest (91kg).

The Mary Kom-led Punjab Panthers are leading the table with two victories. NE Rhinos and Gujarat Giants are the other teams with victories against their name while Bangalore Brawlers, Bombay Bullets and Odisha Warriors are yet to finish on the winning side.

The Big Bout Indian Boxing League, approved by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), is a unique three-week competition for top Indian and international boxers. Six 14-member teams are competing for a Rs. 3 crore prize purse. The squads will play one another in the league before the top four teams compete in the semifinals. Each match consists of seven bouts.

Read more about: boxing mary kom new delhi
Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
