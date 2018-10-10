English

Saunders refused licence for Andrade bout in Boston

WBO middleweight Billy Joe Saunders
New York, October 10: Billy Joe Saunders faces a wait to discover whether he will lose his WBO middleweight title after being refused a licence to fight Demetrius Andrade next Saturday (October 20).

The Brit returned an adverse analytical finding in a test carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association in August.

Saunders said he is "a clean fighter to the bone" after it was confirmed he had not breached anti-doping regulations.

The middleweight champion will not step into the ring to fight Andrade in Boston, though, after the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission denied him a licence and is in danger of losing his strap.

WBO president Francisco Valcarcel Mulero said: "It is unfortunate that a boxer as talented as Saunders is facing this controversy and will not be able to defend the title.

"The WBO will examine the situation with due diligence and proceed according to its rules and regulations decide which is the proper course of action."

Andrade last week stated that he will fight Walter Kautondokwa on October 20 if Saunders is unable to defend his title.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 13:40 [IST]
