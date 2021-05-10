Saunders to undergo surgery on 'multiple fractures' after Canelo defeat

Canelo added the WBO belt to his collection thanks to a brutal eighth-round TKO against the previously undefeated Saunders in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

The Mexican landed a savage uppercut to the face of Saunders and the fight was waved off before the start of the ninth as the 30-year-old superstar improved to 56-1-2.

Saunders was taken to hospital immediately after the fight and Hearn has confirmed he will require surgery to a series of fractures around his eye socket.

Hearn tweeted: "Just at hospital in Dallas, @bjsaunders_ stayed in overnight. Suffered multiple fractures to orbital area and will undergo surgery this afternoon."

The largest crowd for an indoor boxing event in United States history – 73,216 – gathered at AT&T Stadium for the blockbuster unification showdown and Canelo enhanced his growing legacy.

Speaking afterwards, Canelo said he knew the fight would be called off after inflicting serious damage to Saunders' face.

"I knew this would be final outcome," Canelo told DAZN. "I knew it. I think I broke his cheek and knew he wasn't coming out of the corner.

"I told Eddie [Hearn] he wasn't coming out because I broke his cheek. I knew it was it."